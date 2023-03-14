Pics: Inside Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Promotional Diaries

Rani Mukerji was pictured in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, stepped out in Mumbai to promote the movie on Monday. The actress looked stunning in a black saree with a white border. She left her hair loose and accessorised her look with silver earrings. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile while posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue. In the film, Rani plays the role of a mother whose children were taken away by the Norwegian Childcare system (Barnevernet). The movie is based on a true incident of an Indian couple living in Norway.

Check out the pictures of Rani Mukerji from her promotional diaries:

Last month, the makers unveiled the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and since then, Rani Mukerji has been receiving immense praise for her performance from her industry friends and fans. Overwhelmed by the reactions, the actress spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said this is probably the first time in her entire career she is witnessing "so much love and emotion."

"The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least... I'm very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family. In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!!" Rani Mukerji tol Bollywood Hungama.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is based on the true story of a couple who were separated from their children in Norway. The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.