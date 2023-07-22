Pics From Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun's Movie Night - They Watched Oppenheimer

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor pictured in Mumbai.

About last night - Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor scooped some time out of their busy lives and had dinner together and also watched a movie. They watched Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in Mumbai. The actors, dressed in their casual best, were clicked in the city together. Several fan pages dedicated to the actors, curated inside pictures and videos from the movie theatre on social media, which are trending a great deal. Oppenheimer released in theatres across the world on Friday and it clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office.

See photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor:

An inside video from the theater, shared by fan pages dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor.

Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. Oppenheimer features a cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, among many others. The film opened to stellar reviews from film critics.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 4.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Oppenheimer, a cinematic achievement of blinding brilliance, achieves a sublime combination of visual grandeur, technical flair, emotional intimacy and an examination of the limits of human endeavour and ambition."

Coming back to Ranbir and Arjun Kapoor, the former will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, slated to release in December. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.