Pics From Rajinikanth's Himalayan Pilgrimage Rajinikanth, who is awaiting the release of 2.0 and Kaala, is on a Himalayan pilgrimage

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth during his visit to Shivkhori in Jammu. (Image courtesy: @RajinikanthArmy) New Delhi: Highlights "I am a spiritual person," said Rajiniknath Rajinikanth offered prayers at Jammu's cave shrine Shivkhori The actor said that he's visiting Jammu for the first time puja at the shrine as well. "It is a spiritual land and I have come here on spiritual pilgrimage. I am a spiritual person. From here, I am going to Himalayas, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). I have a lot of plans and I don't want to reveal it now," Rajinikanth told the press in Jammu, reports news agency PTI.



Rajinikanth also told the reporters that he has been to Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir before but he is visiting Jammu for the first time.



Take a look at Rajinikanth's pictures from his Himalayan pilgrimage here:

#Thalaivar on his #Himalayan spiritual journey#\#RajinikanthArmy#RA#ChiefMinisterRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/j3QOwKEu3w — Rajinikanth Army (@RajinikanthArmy) March 12, 2018

Exclusive Video of #Thalaivar at Himalaya's Riding in Horse #Rajinikanth#Thalaivar#Superstar@rameshlaus@geejeyz@Itisraj1990@SGowrisankar3@GKcinemaspic.twitter.com/RUEqm90swT — Rajini Fans Club (@Rajnikanth_FC) March 12, 2018



Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of 2.0, directed by S Shankar. The film is a sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran (released as Robot in Hindi) and it also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.



Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush also unveiled the Kaala while Pa Ranjith is directing the film. In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays the role of a don while Nana Patekar features as the main antagonist. Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Anjali Patil and Pankaj Tripathi.



Director Karthik Subbaraj had also announced that he will be directing Rajinikanth in his next project after 2.0 and Kaala.



(With inputs from PTI)



