Pics From Rajinikanth's Himalayan Pilgrimage

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Jammu's famous cave shrine Shivkhori on Sunday as a part of his 15-day Himalayan pilgrimage tour and the pictures of his visit have gripped the Internet. Rajinikanth, dressed in white from head-to-toe, was seen riding on a horse to the shrine. In some pictures shared by the actor's fan clubs, Rajinikanth can be seen performing puja at the shrine as well. "It is a spiritual land and I have come here on spiritual pilgrimage. I am a spiritual person. From here, I am going to Himalayas, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). I have a lot of plans and I don't want to reveal it now," Rajinikanth told the press in Jammu, reports news agency PTI.
Rajinikanth also told the reporters that he has been to Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir before but he is visiting Jammu for the first time.
Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of 2.0, directed by S Shankar. The film is a sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran (released as Robot in Hindi) and it also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.
Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush also unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Kaala on Holi. Dhanush is producing Kaala while Pa Ranjith is directing the film. In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays the role of a don while Nana Patekar features as the main antagonist. Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Anjali Patil and Pankaj Tripathi.
(With inputs from PTI)