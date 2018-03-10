Rajinikanth Begins Annual Pilgrimage, To Meditate In Himalayas Before Political Journey At the Chennai airport today, Rajinikanth didn't elaborate on the purpose of his visit, but told his fans that he will be away for at least two weeks

Share EMAIL PRINT On December 31, Rajinikanth, 67, had announced he would launch a political party soon. Chennai: Superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who has been going to the Dunagiri area near the Himalayas for over a decade now, left for the hills this morning. During his annual tour, the actor heads to the caves to meditate and spend time with the saints. Most of his earlier visits coincided with important events in his life. This time, it is said to be around his political entry, which he announced in December, as well as the release of his two big films - Kaala and 2.0 that co-stars Akshay Kumar.



At the Chennai airport today, Rajinikanth didn't elaborate on the purpose of his visit, but told his fans that he will be away for at least two weeks.



He is expected to spend time at the meditation centre that the Thalaivar and his friends built on the foothills of the Himalayas to celebrate the 100 years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS). The non-profit religious organisation was founded by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917.



Rajinikanth has been going to a cave where an ancient sage, Mahavatar Babaji, was believed to have lived. In his 2002 film, Baba, Rajinikanth played an atheist who develops faith after meeting Mahavatar Babaji.



On December 31, Rajinikanth, 67, had announced he would launch a party and contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next elections due in 2021. He said he would launch the party after elections were announced in the state, refusing to say he would contest the national election in 2019. He would take a call later, he said.



The actor has launched a website to allow people to register themselves as members of his forum, Rajini Mandram. His team is also busy appointing district wise office-bearers.



In February, Rajinikanth's friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai. Asked if there could be an alliance between the two stars, Rajinikanth said, "Only time will tell."



