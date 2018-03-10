Rajinikanth Begins Annual Pilgrimage, To Meditate In Himalayas Before Political Journey

At the Chennai airport today, Rajinikanth didn't elaborate on the purpose of his visit, but told his fans that he will be away for at least two weeks.
He is expected to spend time at the meditation centre that the Thalaivar and his friends built on the foothills of the Himalayas to celebrate the 100 years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS). The non-profit religious organisation was founded by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917.
Rajinikanth has been going to a cave where an ancient sage, Mahavatar Babaji, was believed to have lived. In his 2002 film, Baba, Rajinikanth played an atheist who develops faith after meeting Mahavatar Babaji.
On December 31, Rajinikanth, 67, had announced he would launch a party and contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next elections due in 2021. He said he would launch the party after elections were announced in the state, refusing to say he would contest the national election in 2019. He would take a call later, he said.
In February, Rajinikanth's friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai. Asked if there could be an alliance between the two stars, Rajinikanth said, "Only time will tell."