Pics From Ananya Panday's Pre-New Year Celebrations

Ananya Panday has the perfect plan for the weekend - party with your favourite people. Ananya's cousin Alanna (daughter of fitness instructor Deanne Panday) shared a picture of herself partying with Ananya and Ahaan Panday. It seems like an evening well spent. Ananya is dressed in black trousers and a matching tube top while Alanna opted for hotpants and bomber jacket combo. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. She made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal in November.
Highlights
- Ananya often parties with her cousins
- Ananya and Ahaan attended November's Le Bal in Paris
- Ananya will reportedly debut opposite Tiger Shroff in SOTY 2
Ananya is reportedly making her debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, which features Tiger Shroff in lead role. Other names proposed for Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 were Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan. While Disha is now co-starring with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut will be opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kedarnath. The reports of Ananya's film debut have not been confirmed but Le Bal's recently released pictures from the ball and introduced Ananya as 'Bollywood actress':
Ananya is the elder daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Anaya's friend circle includes Shah Rkh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya. The trio has often been spotted at parties and fashion events together.