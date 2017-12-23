Ananya Panday Makes A Head-Turning Entry At Cousin's Birthday Bash After her high society debut in Paris' Le Bal, Ananya Panday has become a fashion force to reckon with

812 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ananya Panday in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Ananya and Ahaan attended Paris' Le Bal event in November Ananya is reportedly making her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 Ahaan's sister Alanna also impressed the fashion police



Birthday boy, Ahaan, looked dashing in a suit. Ahaan also accompanied Ananya to Le Bal, where he was the escort or 'cavalier' to Princess Alice of Belgium. Ahaan looked super happy as he posed for the shutterbugs with his mother, fitness instructor Deanne Panday and sister Alanna, who looked uber-chic in a Monisha Jaising outfit.



Here are some more pictures from the party venue:



Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan also attended the party.



Back to Ananya - Bhavana and Chunky Panday's daughter is reportedly making her debut in Kran Johar's Student Of The Year 2, which features Tiger Shroff in lead role. The reports of Ananya's film debut has not been confirmed but Le Bal's recently released pictures from the ball and introduced Ananya as 'Bollywood actress':

Philip & the Bollywood actress #lebal #lebaldesdebutantes #debs #debutantes #couture #hautecouture #fashion #paris #gaultier #thepeninsulaparis #payalnewyork #jewelry #renault #charity #seleniinstitute #enfantsdasie #maccosmetics #alexandredeparis_coiffure #christianlouboutin A post shared by lebal.paris (@lebal.paris) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:37pm PST



Ananya is the elder daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Anaya's friend circle includes Shah Rkh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya. The trio has often been spotted at parties and fashion events together.



Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, is now a fashion force to reckon with. Dressed in a metallic colour slip dress with a plunging neckline, Ananya made a head-turning entry at her cousin Ahaan Panday's 20th birthday bash. Ananya, who made her high society debut, at Paris' Le bal in November, walked with confidence amidst paparazzi, who seized the moment by clicking as many pictures of a pretty-looking Ananya. Take a look at a picture of Ananya arriving at Ahaan's birthday bash:Birthday boy, Ahaan, looked dashing in a suit. Ahaan also accompanied Ananya to Le Bal, where he was the escort or 'cavalier' to Princess Alice of Belgium. Ahaan looked super happy as he posed for the shutterbugs with his mother, fitness instructor Deanne Panday and sister Alanna, who looked uber-chic in a Monisha Jaising outfit.Here are some more pictures from the party venue:Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan also attended the party.Back to Ananya - Bhavana and Chunky Panday's daughter is reportedly making her debut in Kran Johar's, which features Tiger Shroff in lead role. The reports of Ananya's film debut has not been confirmed but Le Bal's recently released pictures from the ball and introduced Ananya as 'Bollywood actress':Ananya is the elder daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Anaya's friend circle includes Shah Rkh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya. The trio has often been spotted at parties and fashion events together.