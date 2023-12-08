Pics From Alia Bhatt's Jeddah Diaries: 'Smile. Sparkle. Saudi'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is currently in Jeddah for the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress shared photos from her time there on her Instagram profile. Alia Bhatt shared some photos of her OOTD. Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor for the event. Alia captioned the post, "Smile. Sparkle. Saudi." In the comments section, Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan dropped heart and fire emojis. The actresss also walked the red carpet last night, photos from which were curated by the official Instagram page of the film festival.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

On her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared some more photos from her time in Jeddah. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the film festival last night:

Alia Bhatt pictured at the film festival.

Other than Alia Bhatt, several other Bollywood stars attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. Among them - Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh. The 83 actor was honoured for his contribution to the Hindi film industry. Ranveer Singh, during his acceptance speech, thanked Hollywood veteran Johnny Depp.

"Thank you for everything that you've unknowingly taught me about the craft sir. Master of transformation and versatility something that I am inspired by you" - Ranveer Singh about Johnny Depp #RedSeaIFF23pic.twitter.com/YBMr9QZ8p0 — Johnny Depp BR (@deppbrazilfc) November 30, 2023

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi this year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the line-up.