Pics: Before The Party, Kareena Kapoor Spent Her Birthday At A Fam-Jam With Karisma And Others

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were clicked in the city.

Kareena Kapoor's 42nd birthday was also a family reunion day for the Kapoor family. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain were spotted outside Kareena-Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor's residence in Bandra. Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were seen dressed in white outfits. Kareena Kapoor, who wore a white dress for her birthday, posed with her husband Saif Ali Khan, who was dressed in a casual outfit. Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, who also attended her birthday wore a casual outfit. The family had gathered for Kareena's birthday lunch.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's fam-jam pictures here:

Kareena Kapoor wore a white outfit.

Karisma wore and all-white outfit.

Karisma waved at the shutterbugs.

Kareena Kapoor posed with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Rima Jain was also spotted at Randhir Kapoor's residence.

In the evening, Kareena hosted a birthday party for her friends from the industry, which also included her cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan Jain.

Ranbir Kapoor attended the party with his wife and actor Alia Bhatt.

Other than the parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kareena's party was also attended by her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, Fabulours Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, her husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra among others.

It appeared to be a black themed party as many of Kareena's guest including Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt were seen wearing black outfits.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was recently seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma in the lead role