Pics: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Their Work-In-Progress Bungalow

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictured outside Krishna Raj bungalow

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for the inspection of their under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir were pictured in their car as they made their way to the Krishna Raj bungalow on Thursday evening. Alia Bhatt was all smiles with husband Ranbir by her side. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of the 2022 film Brahmastra, their first project together. The stars got married in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends.

See the pictures of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor here:

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April at the construction site of their Krishna Raj bungalow. Here's a video from the occasion.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines earlier this week, courtesy a video that the actress posted for Vogue India. In the clip, Alia is seen wiping off her lipstick and she explains that she does so because her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick back when they were dating because he liked her natural lip shade. A section of the Internet wasn't very happy with Ranbir's remarks and bombarded social media with comments slamming the actor.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." They named her Raha."