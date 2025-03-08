<i>Perfect Days</i> Star Yakusho Koji To Be Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award At 18th Asian Film Awards

Veteran Japanese actor Yakusho Koji will be honoured with the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the 18th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, Japan.

The Perfect Days actor Yakusho, becomes the third Japanese recipient of the AFA's highest accolade, following director Yamada Yoji (2008) and actress Kiki Kirin (2016). The actor has previously won the Best Actor Award at Cannes 2023 for his performance in the film 'Perfect Days'. It was directed by Wim Wenders.

As per the Outlet, Yakusho Koji is a civil servant who first ventured into Taiga drama (a long-running TV series broadcast by NHK) and then played in several films by Kurosawa Akira.

He became a major 1990s star in Asia as a result of "Shall We Dance?" in which he portrayed a ballroom dancer, and "Lost Paradise." He also starred in Itami Juzo's "Tampopo.", Variety reported.

The honor recognizes Yakusho's four decades of contributions to cinema. The acclaimed performer was nominated four times and has previously nabbed the AFA Best Actor trophy twice -- for "The Blood of Wolves" (2018) and "Perfect Days" (2023).

Yakusho expressed his happiness on receiving the prestigious lifetime achievement honor at the 18th Asian Film Awards and said that this award serves as a motivation for him to work even better in the remaining years of his acting career.

"I was truly humbled to hear the names of the past recipients and found myself in awe of such distinguished figures," Yakusho said. "Receiving this award motivates me to strive for even better work in the remaining years of my acting career." quoted Variety.

The 18th Asian Film Awards is set for March 16 at Hong Kong's Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. In addition to the awards ceremony, Yakusho will participate in a screening of "Perfect Days" on March 15, where he'll engage with Hong Kong fans, reported Variety.

Apart from 'Perfect Days, the actor has garnered international fame with films' Shall We Dance?, Cure, 13 Assassins, The Third Murder, The Blood of Wolves, Under the Open Sky and The Days'.

