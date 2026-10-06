'People Called Me With Their Own Relationship Stories': Radhikka Madan On Why Shakun Batra's <i>Lust Stories 3</i> Feels So Real

The much-loved Lust Stories franchise returned with its third edition on September 18, and it was received with immense love. One of the four segments in the anthology that particularly drew praise for skilfully portraying the thin line between emotional incompatibility and physical attraction was Shakun Batra's story, led by Ali Fazal and Radhikka Madan.

Shakun Batra has a penchant for bringing the messier aspects of modern relationships to the screen. Be it Gehraiyaan or now Lust Stories 3, he goes deep beneath the glossy surfaces of urban lives and explores two people finding their way in a partnership that is not always gleaming with love.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Radhikka Madan, who has been basking in the success of Lust Stories 3, spoke about her chemistry with co-star Ali Fazal, the nuanced plot of her segment, and what makes Shakun Batra's vision so special.

She says, "I would say that he has a very effortless way of shooting things and writing, per se. I think the writing is so relatable. It's in a language that is spoken the way we speak in everyday life. There is no dialogue-baazi, per se. It's very, very relatable, very much like, 'Oh, this is how I would say it and this is how I would talk.' So that really helps in performing the scene and the way he shoots, the way he directs. You also don't want to do something over the top, and you don't feel like doing something understated either. It feels very natural."

She continues, "So it comes with the environment that he creates, how he composes the scene, the way he does it, and how much he discusses the character beforehand. So when you are on set, it's actually quite easy to do stuff because of the way he has orchestrated things. He doesn't show it, but you later realise why it felt so effortless. And it was because of all the hard work that he had put in beforehand."

On The Issues That Her Lust Stories 3 Character Sailee And Her Relationship Go Through

Radhikka Madan's character, Sailee, has been receiving an outpouring of love for how real she feels. Relationships are messy, and Shakun Batra brings that forth beautifully with a layered character like Sailee.

She is flawed, restless and emotionally complex. Sex becomes a weapon for her to express her frustrations and assert one-upmanship, while physical intimacy seems to be the only way to cut through the noise.

Another issue that keeps popping up is parental interference in Sailee's married life with Varun (Ali Fazal), who is a mamma's boy.

Where does one draw the line when it comes to boundaries?

Radhikka Madan says, "I think this generation does have better boundaries.

"I also have a lot of boundaries in my life. But this can sometimes be mistaken for not doing things for people, or being withdrawn. Boundaries don't mean that you're being withdrawn. You can still do a lot. You can still go out of your way. But if something emotionally disrespects you or hampers your mental health, then having a boundary is important."

Speaking about whether emotional validation has become the most important facet of modern relationships today, something that her character Sailee also struggles with, Radhikka Madan shares, "I feel that Sailee and Varun had different love languages. His love language was to provide, gift-giving, and taking care of things, which is often how men are conditioned to express care. He would provide, even materially, and take care of all the technical things in the house. And Sailee's love language was very different. She needed words of affirmation or quality time. So I think the major gap was in their love languages."

On Inhibitions About Backlash For Her Segment

Shakun Batra did not shy away from showing the complexities of a relationship in Lust Stories 3. The chaotic aspects of Sailee and Varun's relationship are what made their story feel so real.

But the internet always has conflicting opinions on such sensitive topics. Radhikka Madan revealed whether she ever felt there was a chance of viewers getting angry about a particular character arc or the direction their story was taking.

"Nothing. I think everything was very relatable. Everything was really relatable, and that is the reason a lot of people have called me and told me their personal stories. Recently, I think three days ago, one of my friends called me and she was like, 'Because I am so short in height, sometimes while fighting, I get up on the sofa and fight with my partner so that he doesn't discount my size and what I'm feeling.' It's a very natural reaction," adds the actress.

Speaking of the painting scene, which has been widely discussed, where soon after a heated argument Sailee and Varun do what they do best and make love to cut through the noise, she continues, "People have been talking about the stool and getting up on the chair or whatever while fighting. It's also about one-upmanship.

"It's also about not losing in a fight. Especially if you look at the physicality of Ali and me. Ali is over six feet tall and they fight fiercely. He was doing Mirzapur at the same time, so he was really bulky and huge. And I have a petite frame. So while fighting, it came very naturally to me to get up and answer him back so that he doesn't hover over me. And I think Shakun was all for it."

She continues, "Similarly, in the lift scene, after the lawyer's office scene, the last line is, 'Okay, so he won.' After that, when you're feeling defeated, she just couldn't understand how she could lose and how he could be so brutal. She just wanted the validation of bringing him down to his knees. She was still feeling that, you know, 'I still own him.'"

She concludes by saying that what she appreciates most is how lust has been portrayed with all its layers, including angst, grief, one-upmanship, and that overwhelming sense of want and need.

About Lust Stories 3

Much like its previous franchises, Lust Stories 3 arrives as a sumptuous concoction of female desire, pleasure, and candid conversations about the still-taboo subject of sex. The buzz surrounding this instalment was minimal; perhaps audiences are now familiar with its recurring theme, and all one hopes is that it resonates with the current milieu.

The film stays true to its central plot - desire at an all-time high in a woman's world. This time, the most enticing element is undoubtedly the intriguing mix of directors on board.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj serve up a lavish spread with an equally compelling cast.

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