Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Are Reportedly Getting Married, 4 Years After Engagement

Actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh are all set to get married. The 32-year-old actor told Bombay Times that the couple wanted to get married within a year of their engagement but had to delay due to their work commitments. "Everything happens when it's meant to and I feel that it's about time now. I am planning a winter wedding and don't want to delay starting a family," he said. Payal and Sangram got engaged in 2014. Sangram also told Bombay Times that though Payal's parents are progressive and know that marriage can wait his mother is eager for them to get married.
Highlights
- Sangram and Payal got engaged in 2014
- Payal and Sangram have opted for a winter wedding this year
- Sangram says his mother enquires about his wedding plans daily
"We have been together since six years and understand the need of the hour. Payal and her family members are progressive and they knew that marriage could wait. However, my mother calls me every second day to enquire about my wedding plans. So, I don't think there is any point delaying it anymore," he told Bombay Times.
Comments
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss but in different seasons. Together, they competed in dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 in 2015.