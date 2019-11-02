Pawan Kalyan In Telugu Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink Starts Twitter Frenzy

Pawan Kalyan's fans are rejoicing already (courtesy pawankalyan.k)

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who enjoys a megastar status in the south film industry, will star in the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink, which is reportedly assigned the name PSPK 26 as a working title. Following tweets by trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta on Saturday after, fans of the 48-year-old star went into a tizzy on social media, sort of celebrating Pawan Kalyan's 'return' to films. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 2018's Agnyaathavaasi, which somehow did not garner impressive traction, prompting speculation that he may be taking a break from films while shifting his complete focus to politics. As per Taran Adarsh, the Telugu remake will be co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju and will be helmed by Sriram Venu. We'll take Boney Kapoor's re-tweeting of Taran Adarsh's post as confirmation. Boney Kapoor also produced the Tamil remake of Pink - Nerkonda Paarvai. Starring Ajith Kumar, the film released this year.

BIGGG NEWS... After remaking #Pink in #Tamil, Boney Kapoor joins hands with Dil Raju to remake #Pink in #Telugu... The #Telugu remake will star Pawan Kalyan... Directed by Sriram Venu... Pawan Kalyan was last seen in #Agnyaathavaasi [2018]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2019

"#Pink" and Pawan Kalyan trended all of Saturday afternoon Twitter with tweets such as these:

Tagline - POWER IS BACK ??? #Pink — Chenna (@chenna_prince) November 2, 2019

PowerStar @PawanKalyan Going To Give a ComeBack in Cinema by #Pink Remake In Telugu...will Produce By @BoneyKapoor & #DilRaju...

PowerStar Going To Perform The Lead Role which already Performed by @SrBachchan In Pink & #ThalaAjith In #Nerkondapaarvai.. — Rajesh R (@iamrajesh_sct) November 2, 2019

Huge : #PSPK26. #PawanKalyan returns to cinema with the #Pink Telugu remake.. Boney Kapoor joins hands with Dil Raju for this remake to be directed by Sriram Venu.#Thala#Ajith in the Hit #NerKondaPaarvai and now #PSPK@PawanKalyan in the Telugu version



Fitting choice.. — Mathew (@Mathew1_4_3) November 2, 2019

According to a report in Cinema Express, Sriram Venu was initially signed on for Allu Arjun's film Icon but now that he's been roped in for the Pink remake, Icon will have to wait: "Allu Arjun has agreed to start working on Icon after Sriram completes the Pawan Kalyan film. Similar to the Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Telugu remake will have a fine balance between the social message and the commercial elements. Pawan has given a 20-day call sheet and the film is expected to go on floors later this year," Cinema Express quoted a source as saying.

A Hindustan Times report states that Pawan Kalyan decided to remake Pink for Telugu audiences after watching Pink recently.

Pink, starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang won the Best Film on Social Issues National Award 2017. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink was critically acclaimed for its meticulous treatment of the story's centre point - abuse and harassment - in the movie.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.