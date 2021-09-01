Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande And Shaheer Sheikh Face Tough Choices - Pyaar Or Parivaar?

Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in a still (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The show will premiere on Zee 5 on September 15

"I am so grateful to Ekta for reviving Pavitra Rishta," said Ankita

"I am eager to see the audience's reaction," said Shaheer Sheikh

The much awaited trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 is here and it will make you fall in love with the characters Archana and Manav again. As the name suggests, the show is a renewed version of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav. On Wednesday evening, an emotional Ankita Lokhande shared the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 and wrote: "Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur Manav kisse chunenge (Between love and family, what will Archana and Manav chose)?"

The trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 begins with Archana and Manav being introduced to each other for an arranged marriage. However, their love story takes a dramatic turn on their wedding day, when a misunderstanding pulls them apart. After being dragged away from the mandap, Manav and Archana reconnect with each other but their families turn out to be the biggest obstacles in their love life.

Watch the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 here:

Speaking to news agency ANI on the day of the trailer release, Ankita Lokhande said: "Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana's character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience's reaction to Archu all over again".

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh hopes that the audience likes the new version of Pavitra Rishta: "It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me - from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It's been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that Manav is the most earnest and pure character I've ever played and in today's day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences".

Producer Ekta Kapoor said Pavitra Rishta will always remain special to her: "Some shows and characters leave a big impression on you for years to come. Pavitra Rishta was one such show which impacted so many lives and received so much love and good wishes from fans across the world. There could not have been a better timing to bring back the show and honour the legacy of it. I am sure that the fans will give it as much as love and acceptance as they did to the first season".

Pavitra Rishta 2 will premiere on Zee 5 on September 15.

