Patralekhaa's Roaring Shout Out To Husband Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth Trailer: 'You're The Best At What You Do'

Image was shared on Instagram.

Bollywood star Patralekhaa gave a roaring shout out to her husband Rajkummar Rao hours after the trailer of his upcoming film Srikanth released on social media. Praising the actor for his dedication towards his craft, Patralekhaa wrote,"Rajjjjjjj, what an amazing trailer. I am so stoked for you and this amazing character that you played. I just want to scribble a couple of words about your journey with this character. It all started with you going to the blind school , the very next week you came home with almost a cracked rib as you were practicing blind cricket so you thought may well shut the eyes n play. I dint realize that this wasn't the scary part . The scary part began after a few days of your shoot when I saw your shoulder dropping your posture began to change. I kept yelling that you don't have to do this. At some point I thought you were going to go blind with not letting your eyes rest.. But I see you Rajuuuu, you are just the best at what you do. You devout your body & soul to the character. I consider myself lucky to be a part of your madness & super proud of you husband. But kabhi kabhi meri bhi sun liya karna yaar."

Take a look at her post below:

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Srikanth release earlier today. The biopic's trailer opens with a quote by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam flashing on the screen that reads, “Dream is not what you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.” A few seconds later, we see a classroom full of students sitting in front of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Everyone expresses what they eventually want to become. When Rajkummar Rao's turn comes, he stands up and declares, “Main desh ka pehla visually challenged president banna chahta hoon.” To this, the entire classroom laughs, mocking him. When Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam asks for his name, he replies, “Srikanth Bolla.”

Watch the full trailer below:

Recently, Rajkummar Rao shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie set on his official social media platforms. The post gained a lot of love from fans. The video features the actor meeting Srikanth Bolla in person, with both sharing smiles and engaging in conversation, creating a heartwarming moment for viewers.Sharing the video, the star wrote: "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth.” In the same caption, he revealed the release date of the eagerly-awaited trailer: April 9."

About the film - The movie is based on the life of Indian entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who gained recognition as the founder of Bollant Industries, a pioneering enterprise that offers opportunities for unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. Born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India, Srikanth's story is one of remarkable perseverance and achievement. He was also the first international blind student to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.