Pataal Lok Trailer: Hell On Earth In Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime Thriller

Pataal Lok releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 15 (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee

The series has been created by Sudip Sharma

It's produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films

Anushka Sharma just dropped the trailer of Pataal Lok, the Amazon Prime Video series produced by her Clean Slate Films. Pataal Lok is an investigative thriller, whose happenings are juxtaposed with the concepts of swarga, dharti and pataal - heaven, earth and netherworld. The series, which is created by Sudip Sharma, the writer of critically acclaimed films such as Udta Punjab and NH10, Anushka's debut production venture. The first half of the Pataal Lok trailer establishes the main characters of the series - investigative officer Hathiram Choudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat; revered journalist Sanjeev Mehra, played by Neeraj Kabi and deadly gangster Hathoda Tyagi, featuring Abhishek Banerjee.

The trailer begins with a failed assassination attempt by Abhishek Banerjee and his gang of four and police investigation points out that the deadly quartet's target was journalist Sanjeev Mehra but there's a bigger force at play here. Hathiram Choudhary, who initially leads the investigation, eventually discovers that the goons' are being protected by someone powerful who wants Mr Mehra dead. Hathiram Choudhary is eventually suspended from the case. Humiliated and determined to gain respect in the eyes of his wife (played by Gul Panag) and son, he decides to run a parallel investigation on his own. The trailer ends with these words: "Every once in a while, the crawlies from nether world bite the earthlings, and when that happens, it leads to scandal."

Anushka shared the trailer on Twitter with these intriguing words: "Yeh hai Paatal Lok, yahan ke safed jhoot aur kaale sach mein farak karna mushkil hai (This is nether world. The white lies and black truth here are hard to distinguish)."

Watch the trailer of Amazon Prime's Pataal Lok here:

We can't wait for Pataal Lok to release on Amazon Prime on May 15.