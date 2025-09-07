Parmeet Sethi Reacts To Divya Khossla's Remark About Living In "A Hut Next To A Gutter": "It Was In Your Fate"

Divya Khossla is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Ek Chatur Naar. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh in a lead role. While the actress plays a girl who lives in a slum in Lucknow, Neil portrays a rich businessman.

During her appearance in Archana Puran Singh's vlog, Divya revealed that she lived in a slum for nearly a month for her role in Ek Chatur Naar. The actress said, "I didn't know the UP language, but I learnt it and practised it at home. Later, our director made me live in a slum for almost a month."

Director Umesh added, "There is this place called Badshah Nagar in Lucknow, that is where we shot this film. It is a real slum." Sharing how her jhopdi (hut) was right next to a ganda naala (gutter), Divya said, "I eventually got used to the bad smell."

The filmmaker mentioned how he had to trick his actors into filming scenes at certain locations. He shared, "Sometimes, we didn't even tell our actors where was their next shot. The naala scene that we made Divya do, we didn't inform her about the location. We just took her there and made her stand there."

Recalling the experience, Divya stated, "Oh My God! It was an open naala, I was standing at the verge of the naala. I was this close to falling in there. I was extremely scared. They made me do everything, including Jhadu, katka, pocha sab." To which Parmeet jokingly replied, “When you are fated to do a certain thing, life makes sure to make you do all that in some or the other way, irrespective of who you are.”

Further in the vlog, Umesh revealed how one of Divya's monologues in the film was improvised by her. He said, "Divya surprised me with a huge monologue, which is now getting extremely popular. I have no idea from where did she work that out."

Elaborating on it, Divya shared, "As soon as I signed the film, I began to watch videos of influencers from Uttar Pradesh to understand the kind of slang they use. Then later, I also summoned all our staffs who are from office, and interacted with them. I asked them to teach me a couple of cuss words."

Ek Chatur Naar follows the story of a witty but seemingly innocent woman. Things get complicated when she and her mischievous antics stumble upon a get-rich-quick scheme, leading to a cat-and-mouse game with a man caught in her web of deception. The film is set to release in theatres on September 12.