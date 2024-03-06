Paris Fashion Week 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa Is In Her Louis Vuitton Era

BLACKPINK's Lisa shared this image. (courtesy: lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK member Lisa has officially entered her Louis Vuitton era, where every step she takes feels like a fashion adventure through the whimsical world of high-end style. Recently, the K-pop sensation made a stunning surprise appearance on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. She was there to attend Louis Vuitton's fall presentation. Sporting her signature style, Lisa sported a floral multi-colour jacket paired with leather hot pants, sheer thigh-high stockings, and black stilettos. Her longline coat, left unbuttoned, showed a white crop top and a pendant necklace.

Completing her look with a monogram gold clutch and her signature bang hairstyle, Lisa closed out Paris Fashion Week, following her BLACKPINK bandmates' appearances throughout the week. Jisoo kicked off the week at Dior, Rosé stunned at Saint Laurent, and Jennie attended Chanel's fall show. Lisa's surprise appearance at Louis Vuitton added the final flourish to the BLACKPINK's quartet's fashionable week in Paris.

While Lisa is a familiar face in the front row of fashion shows, her attendance at Louis Vuitton's show was unexpected due to her longstanding ties with Celine, another French label under LVMH. As an ambassador for Celine since 2020, Lisa has been a fixture at Fashion Week and in the brand's campaigns. However, her presence at Louis Vuitton sparked speculation about her brand allegiance, with designer Nicolas Ghesquière known for his sci-fi-meets-glam aesthetic, which could offer an intriguing evolution for Lisa's wardrobe.