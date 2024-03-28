Parineeti Chopra's LOL Post To Shut Down Pregnancy Rumours: 'Comfy Indian Kurta...'

Parineeti Chopra at the trailer launch event

Parineeti Chopra, who was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chamkilain a black oversized dress, shut down the pregnancy rumours with a LOL post on instagram story. As Parineeti attended the event in a loose-fitting dress, rumours of her pregnancy started doing the rounds on social media. Parineeti Chopra wrote on her Instagram story, "Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt= pregnancy, comfy Indian kurta=pregnancy." She dropped a laugh out loud emoji with the text. Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last year. Take a look:

Take a look at the pictures from the event:

ICYMI, sharing the trailer, Parineeti wrote, "Tadkila, Bhadkila, Rangeela- woh hai Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, premieres on 12 April, only on Netflix! Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is based on the true story of Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila. Take a look:

Raghav Chadha gave a loud shout out to Parineet's maiden live singing performance a couple of months back. Raghav shared a few pictures from Parineeti's concert in which she can be seen singing on stage. Raghav wrote in the caption, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul-you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on." He added, "Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha." Parineeti replied to the post and she dropped a few kiss and shy emojis. Take a look at what Raghav Chadha posted:

Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur last year. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar.