Parineeti Chopra's Emotional Note For Namaste England Co-Star Arjun Kapoor Is Pure Gold

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra )

Highlights "Arjun is my most compatible co-star," wrote Parineeti Parineeti's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Arjun Kapoor also shared a special video for Parineeti Chopra

Ahead of her film Namaste England's trailer launch, Parineeti Chopra shared an emotional note for her "3 am friend" and co-star Arjun Kapoor. On Wednesday night, Parineeti shared a picture from the sets of the film along with a lengthy note. In her note, she recalled her experience of filming with Arjun and wrote:"I don't think I would have wanted to share this journey with anybody else but Arjun. He is my most compatible co-star, trustworthy mentor and honest friend. I can totally be myself and never have to apologise for it. Non-judgmental and caring, Arjun has truly taught me how to handle this complex industry and business. He has the right to scream at me when I mess up, and vice versa. 3 am friend? Totally." The post received lots of love from fans and over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Later in the post, Parineeti clarified that her post wasn't a promotional strategy for Namaste England and added, "No this is not a plug in for the film, this is an honest thank you note to my teacher, because baba you've truly taught me a lot (also because we will never say such nice things in person ) Love you! Now please RTGS 75 million in my bank account by Monday thanks."

Check out Parineeti's post here:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor acknowledged Parineeti's post by sharing a special video on his Instagram account. He also accompanied the post with the hashtag "#RarePhenomenon." "As much as I enjoy teasing her and pulling her leg, I also really really admire her as a friend, as a person & as a co-star," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.

On Wednesday, both Arjun and Parineeti shared a new poster of the Namaste England along with the reminder that the film's trailer releases tomorrow.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who co-starred in Ishaqzaade, share a good equation and their recent Instagram posts are proof. Apart from that, both the actors have praised each other on several occasions. In an interview with news agency IANS, earlier this year, Arjun said, "As an actor, Parineeti brings the best out of me because I feel that if you are honest with your co-actor, then automatically, you deliver good results."

Namaste Englandhas been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and it is the second installment of the Namaste London series, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on October 19.

Apart from Namaste England, Arjun and Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

(With inputs from IANS)