Parineeti Chopra's Adorable Reply To A Fan Calling Raghav Chadha The 'Cutest Husband'

Parineeti Chopra gave the most adorable reply to a fan, who called AAP leader Raghav Chadha the "cutest husband." It so happened that on Wednesday, the actress conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Instagram and encouraged her followers to share videos and replies to break common myths about India. One such reply was by a fan that read, “Completely unrelated to what you have asked but Raghav is the cutest husband one can get.” Parineeti sweetly replied," Small break for facts!" Another fan replied, “I had a crush on Raghav sir since 2021.” To this Parineeti responded with, “Me since 2023.”

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's lol replies below:

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September last year. They exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple kicked off their wedding festivities with a Sufi night in Delhi and continued with haldi, sangeet, and mehendi ceremonies in Udaipur. Sharing the wedding pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has appeared in several films such as Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade. She has also graced the screen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

She was last seen as Amarjot in the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila, helmed by director Imtiaz Ali. Her upcoming project is Capsule Gill. However, the details about the project have been under wraps.