New Mother Parineeti Chopra's Birthday Wish For Husband Raghav Chadha: "My Reason Of Living"

Actor Parineeti Chopra has extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti dropped a carousel of pictures with Raghav, showing the couple sharing adorable moments at their vacation getaways, family gatherings, and casual outings.

In her caption, Parineeti gave a major shoutout to the "best dad in the world," calling Raghav her "inspiration and pride."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

"Just when I thought you couldn't get more perfect-you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives - being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family. You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. I ask for the millionth time-what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you," the actor wrote in the caption.

Among all the pictures, one offers a glimpse of Parineeti's pregnancy journey as she flaunted her baby bump while posing with her husband at what appears to be a traditional ceremony.

Parineeti could be seen exuding her pregnancy glow, dressed in a simple pink suit, while Raghav chose a blue shirt with a waistcoat.

Earlier in October, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor celebrated her first birthday after welcoming her first child with Raghav Chadha.

Her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for Parineeti. "Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra," he posted.

Raghav also shared a few pictures in which Parineeti can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav announced the arrival of their son via a joint note.

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)