Meet Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Sangeet's Star Performer Navraj Hans

Navraj Hans shared this photo from an event. (courtesy: navraj_hans)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The two are all set to exchange their vows today (September 24) in Udaipur. Their pre-wedding festivities have also created quite a buzz on social media. Last night, the couple hosted a 90s-theme sangeet ceremony. From popcorn and candy floss machines to electrifying Punjabi songs, the evening was all things nice, sugar and spice. The sangeet night also saw a live performance by Navraj Hans. Pictures and videos of Parineeti and Raghav posing with Navraj Hans have also surfaced online. Now, as we wait for the first photos of Parineeti and Raghav as man and wife, let us know a bit more about singer-actor Navraj Hans.

Navraj Hans is the son of legendary Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans. Oh, and, he is married to Ajit Kaur Mehndi, daughter of iconic singer Daler Mehndi. As per Navraj Hans, Daler Mehndi and Hans Raj Hans are his “friends”.

Navraj Hans is known for his peppy tracks including Chote Chote Peg from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga), and Mundiyaan from Baaghi 2, which featured Tiger Shroff.

Navraj Hans made his acting debut with the Punjabi film Marriage Da Garriage in 2014. He then went on to feature in Punjabian Da King.

Did you know Navraj Hans never wanted to be a singer? Speaking to Radio and Music.com, he had said that “singing was not my first choice.” “Although the atmosphere was of music at home and we heard some quality music, I never wanted to be a singer. But slowly I developed an interest and started singing,” he had said.

In the same interview, Navraj Hans had opened up about his father, the legendary Hans Raj Hans. As per Navraj Hans, “Singing is a small part of what all I have learned from my father.” He added, “He [Hans Raj Hans] is my star, my guru and has the greatest influence on me. I observe the way he interacts with the audience when he is performing live, and it is very inspiring. He has also taught me tehzeeb, especially towards seniors. Apart from being an amazing singer, he is a great speaker too, because he is extremely well-read.”