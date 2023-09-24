Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Ladkiwale Sania And Anam Mirza, Manish Malhotra's OOTNs

Anam Mirza with Sania Mirza. (courtesy: Anam Mirza)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are married but the pictures from their big day are awaited. Meanwhile, the ladkiwale did tease their Intsafams with glimpses of their OOTNs. Wedding guest Manish Malhotra, who also doubled up as the bride's official couturier, posted a picture of his outfit on his Instagram stories. Manish Malhotra, who has been rocking the flared pants trend of late, did it once again. Only this time, he paired it with a pastel kurta and a stole. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza, who happens to be Parineeti's bestie, attended the wedding with her sister Anam. Sania Mirza's outfit was as festive as it gets - a printed sharara set with a sheer dupatta. What's not to like?Anam Mirza wore a ruffled saree for the occasion.

See the pictures shared by Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza here:

Before attending her bestie's wedding, Sania Mirza posted a throwback picture with BFF Parineeti. She captioned it, "Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest Jhappi." She checked into the Udaipur airport on Sunday afternoon, dressed in her festive best. Her daytime OOTD pick was a red and pink outfit. She greeted the cameras with folded hands.

When wedding couturier Manish Malhotra checked into the Udaipur airport on Sunday morning, he was asked by a media person at the airport, "How does it feel you will be dressing up Parineeti today," Manish Malhotra replied with a smile, "It feels very good." When asked what is the theme for the wedding outfit, the designer replied, "You will see it today." He designed the ensemble for Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha in May this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an afternoon wedding in Udaipur's Leela Palace. Their reception is taking place tonight.