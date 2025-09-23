Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Baby Bump Publicly For The First Time In Her YouTube Comeback Video

Parineeti Chopra is embracing a new chapter in her life with grace and joy. The actress, who tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha, has now stepped into motherhood's journey. In her latest YouTube video, Parineeti not only reintroduced her channel but also gave fans a glimpse of her radiant pregnancy glow as she showed off her baby bump for the first time.

What's Happening

After a long pause of eight months, Parineeti has finally returned to her YouTube space. She admitted that her initial attempt at launching the channel was far from smooth, saying, "It's been 8 months... for my YouTube channel. Quite frankly, the launch happened on a grand scale, but it was a full disaster from my end. I launched and then disappeared, because I didn't know what I wanted to say through this channel."

In the relaunch video, she experiments with different vlogging formats. At one point, she playfully took a dig at filmmaker Farah Khan with a mock cooking segment titled Pakao with Pari. All she managed to prepare was black coffee, humorously adding that Farah's cook Dilip should take over since he knows all the recipes.

After her light-hearted attempts, Parineeti confirmed that her channel will ultimately feature plenty of music and remain true to her personality.

Background

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha announced in August that they are expecting their first child together. Sharing a heartfelt joint post on social media, the couple wrote, "Our little universe on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

The duo got married in September 2023 in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends, family, and well-known names from both cinema and politics.

