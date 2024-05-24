Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple. See Pic

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Recently, Parineeti shared a picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the couple can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They are seen dressed in their festive best. While Parineeti sported a white suit, Raghav was dressed in white kurta pyjamas. Captioning the picture on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "गणपति बप्पा मोरया! (Lord Ganesha, Victory to You)".

Earlier today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were pictured outside the temple. They greeted the paps with folded hands and also posed for the pictures.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September last year. They exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple kicked off their wedding festivities with a Sufi night in Delhi and continued with haldi, sangeet, and mehendi ceremonies in Udaipur. Sharing the wedding pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has appeared in several films such as Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade. She has also graced the screen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

She was last seen as Amarjot in the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila, helmed by director Imtiaz Ali. Her upcoming project is Capsule Gill. However, the details about the project have been under wraps.