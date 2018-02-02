Pari - Screamer 2: Anushka Sharma's Bruised Look And Those Long Nails - Scary As Heck

If the posters and teaser of Anushka Sharma's Pari weren't enough to scare you, here's the film's second teaser

Entertainment | Updated: February 02, 2018 14:30 IST
Anushka Sharma in Pari (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "She will grow on you," wrote Anushka Sharma
  2. Her handcuffed wrists, bruised and chained legs, will give you the chills
  3. Pari released on March 2
If the posters and teaser of Anushka Sharma's Pari weren't enough to scare you, here's the film's second teaser, which the actress just shared. She calls it a 'screamer' and the 30-second video will give you the chills. (Well, beware). The teaser opens on Anushka, watching a cartoon show on television, and then, the camera pans over her handcuffed wrists, bruised and chained legs and the long nails... (It's scary as heck). "She will grow on you," wrote Anushka Sharma while sharing the screamer of Pari. The first teaser of Pari was released last month and a spine-chilling poster of the film arrived after it.

Watch Pari's screamer 2 here.



Pari release on March 2, on Holi. And this Holi, be ready to be scared. Going by the poster and teasers of the film, we can say Anushka's Pari is just not for the faint-hearted.

Seen the first teaser and poster yet?


 

Pari is Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer. She co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films with her brother. NH 10 and Phillauri are the two films produced by her. Anushka stars in Pari along with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, best-known for Vidya Balan's film Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Zero released this December. She is also prepping for YRF's Sui Dhaaga, which features Varun Dhawan too. She was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in December in Italy.
 

Anushka SharmaPari

