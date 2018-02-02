Pari - Screamer 2: Anushka Sharma's Bruised Look And Those Long Nails - Scary As Heck If the posters and teaser of Anushka Sharma's Pari weren't enough to scare you, here's the film's second teaser

If the posters and teaser of Anushka Sharma's Pari weren't enough to scare you, here's the film's second teaser, which the actress just shared. She calls it a 'screamer' and the 30-second video will give you the chills. (Well, beware). The teaser opens on Anushka, watching a cartoon show on television, and then, the camera pans over her handcuffed wrists, bruised and chained legs and the long nails... (It's scary as heck). "She will grow on you," wrote Anushka Sharma while sharing the screamer of. The first teaser ofwas released last month and a spine-chilling poster of the film arrived after it.Watch's screamer 2 here.release on March 2, on Holi. And this Holi, be ready to be scared. Going by the poster and teasers of the film, we can say Anushka's Pari is just not for the faint-hearted Seen the first teaser and poster yet?is Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer. She co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films with her brother.andare the two films produced by her. Anushka stars inalong with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, best-known for Vidya Balan's film Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is filming Aanand L Rai's, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.released this December. She is also prepping for YRF's, which features Varun Dhawan too. She was last seen in, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in December in Italy.