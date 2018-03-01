Pari Preview: Anushka Sharma's Date With The Devil Is Here Anushka Sharma is all set to scare us with her new horror film Pari

Anushka Sharma is all set to scare us with her new horror film, which is releasing tomorrow. Before you think it's a fairy tale of sorts, let this be known that the movie comes with the tagline - "Not a fairy tale." From the promotional videos released so far, it appears that Anushka Sharma plays a naive character, who is eventually possessed by the devil. The film's team has kept the followers intrigued with multiple teasers from the movie, which they have aptly titled as "screamers." In the final one that released just a day before the movie, the devil makes a scary appearance in the most unexpected of manner.Anushka Sharma plays dual roles of sorts in- Rukhsana and Pari - and we have seen both her looks in the trailer and teasers shared so far. From a freckled, without make-up face to a bloody and gory persona, be prepared to see Anushka in dual avatars . "On the day of the look test when I saw Anushka... I was like 'wow'," Prosit Roy, the director of the movie, said in an interview shared by Anushka on Instagram. Anushka co-stars with Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor in the movie.clocks the actress's third film as a producer - she co-owns Clean Slate Films with her brother. Previously, she's also produced 2015's critically acclaimedand last year'swill be Anushka Sharma's first film after she married Virat Kohli in December last year. She also has films like Aanand L Rai's, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif andwith Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.