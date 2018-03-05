Pari Box Office Collection Day 3: For Anushka Sharma's Film, It Was An 'Ordinary Weekend' Pari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunday has recorded the movie's highest single-day score so far with a sum of Rs 5.51 crores

Share EMAIL PRINT Pari Box Office Collection Day 3: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Pari has collected a sum of Rs 5.51 crores Pari released last Friday Pari marks Anushka's first film after her wedding Pari has performed better on Sunday than the first two days after its release and managed a score of Rs 15.34 crores, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The performance of Pari on the box office so far has been rated as "ordinary" by Mr Adarsh. On Monday, he tweeted to say that Pari's growth "wasn't substantial". Pari opened to a box office collection of Rs 4.36 crores while on Saturday, the movie scored Rs 5.47 at the box office. Sunday has recorded the movie's highest single-day score so far with a sum of Rs 5.51 crores. Pari marks Anushka Sharma's first film after she married Virat Kohli in December.



"#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn't substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: Rs 15.34 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn't substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: Rs 15.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018



Anushka Sharma's Pari may have opened to middling reviews but the actress' performance was much appreciated.



Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. The supernatural thriller tracks the story of Rukhsana, whose character turns out to be that of a possessed woman.





Anushka Sharma'shas performed better on Sunday than the first two days after its release and managed a score of Rs 15.34 crores, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The performance ofon the box office so far has been rated as "ordinary" by Mr Adarsh. On Monday, he tweeted to say that's growth "wasn't substantial".opened to a box office collection of Rs 4.36 crores while on Saturday, the movie scored Rs 5.47 at the box office. Sunday has recorded the movie's highest single-day score so far with a sum of Rs 5.51 crores.marks Anushka Sharma's first film after she married Virat Kohli in December."#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn't substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: Rs 15.34 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Anushka Sharma'smay have opened to middling reviews but the actress' performance was much appreciated. In his review for NDTV , Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Pari will definitely be remembered for Anushka Sharma's spirited performance. It isn't difficult to see why she has put her money on the film. It gives her a role of substance and she does full justice to it." Anushka is also the producer of the movie - her third project under Clean Slate Films.Directed by Prosit Roy,also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. The supernatural thriller tracks the story of Rukhsana, whose character turns out to be that of a possessed woman.