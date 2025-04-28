Asked If Akshay Kumar Is A Friend, Paresh Rawal Says...

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have collaborated on several films. Rawal described their relationship as a good working equation, not friendship. He noted that in the film industry, colleagues are different from friends.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several Bollywood films. The duo shared screen space in projects like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal shed light on his relationship with Akshay Kumar. The veteran actor said that while they share a great working equation, he wouldn't call Akshay a "close friend".

He said, "Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleagues hote hain. [In the film industry, people are colleagues, in theatre they are friends, and in school, they are heart-to-heart friends. But in films, they are colleagues]."

When asked if Akshay Kumar is just a colleague, Paresh replied, “Yes."

Paresh Rawal named other people from the industry who are his friends as he bonded with them during his theatre days. “Mere dost jinko main with respect bol saku toh Om Puri sahab the, Naseer bhai hain, Johnny Lever hain. Ye hain jinko main dost bol saku. Ek hota hai na ki with permission. (The ones I consider friends- whom I can respectfully call friends – were Om Puri sahab, Naseer bhai (Naseeruddin Shah), and Johnny Lever. These are the people I can call friends. You know, the kind of friendship where you feel you have the permission to say so)," the actor said.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal praised Akshay Kumar for his honesty and work ethic in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. The actor said, “He (Akshay Kumar) is not just extremely hardworking but very honest, too. There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him, and be around him.”

He added, “There is no insecurity. I know I can't do what he does. Be it the action or being a really good-looking guy. Working with him is fun; money is just an added bonus."

On the future work front, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar will be seen together in Hera Pheri 3 and Bhooth Bangla.