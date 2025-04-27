Akshay Kumar Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack At <i>Kesari 2</i> Screening: "<i>Woh Gussa Phir Se Jaga Hai</i>"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akshay Kumar attended a screening of his film Kesari 2 in Mumbai. Co-star R Madhavan joined him at the special screening event. He addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing shared public anger.

Akshay Kumar attended a special screening of his latest film Kesari 2on Saturday. The actor was joined by co-star R Madhavan at the screening. Reacting to the Pahalgam terror attack, Akshay echoed the sentiment of the public, saying, the terror attack gave birth to the same kind of anger that his character felt in the film.

Akshay took the mic and addressed the audience, "Unfortunately aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today also I want to say the same few words to the terrorists which I have said in the film. What)?"

Taking a cue from his character's dialogue, the audience said in unison, "F*** you."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar reacted to the terror attack on X. He wrote, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families."

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of real-life character C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fights against the British regime to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On April 22, at least 26 civilians were gunned down by the terrorists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. This was one of the deadliest attacks in recent time, causing a deep jolt to the state's tourism industry.