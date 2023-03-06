Kartik Aaryan Plays Holi With Fans In Dallas - 'Pardes Mein Apne Desh Wali Feeling'

Still from a video shared by Kartik Aaryan.(courtesy:kartikaaryan)

That Kartik Aaryan enjoys unparalleled popularity amongst fans across the country comes as no surprise. However, it is not just in India that Kartik has a large fanbase. He proved this in a recent video that features him celebrating Holi with fans in Dallas, US. In the clip, Kartik is seen entering a large arena in a car and emerging from the sunroof much to the delight of the people gathered at the spot. As soon as the crowd catches sight of Kartik, it erupts in cheers. The actor is also seen interacting with fans, shaking a leg, and even clicking a selfie with the crowd.

Sharing the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote: “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling (The feeling of home in a foreign land). My first time in the US. Just unreal. Unbelievable. Thank you, Dallas for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart.”

Last week, Kartik Aaryan gave fans much to cheer about by announcing that he would be returning with the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The announcement came in the form of a video in which the actor is seen sitting on a rocking chair in a dark, eerie room. Kartik is dressed as his character Rooh Baba and says, "Kya laga, kahani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze to band hote hai taaki ek baar fir se khul sake. Main aatmao se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmaaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai ( Did you think that the story is over? The door is closed so that it can open once again. I don't just talk to the spirits, the spirits also come inside me.)"

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote: “Rooh Baba returns Diwali 2024. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Recently, Kartik Aaryan also celebrated his maiden Best Actor award. The actor received the honour for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Zee Cine Awards 2023. Clicked with the award in his trademark Rooh Baba pose, Kartik wrote: “My first best actor award in a leading role. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. #RoohBaba will always be special. Thank you @zeecineawards and to the entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Thank you to my audiences for showering me with all your love. I promise to keep you entertained."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. His upcoming releases include Satya Prem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.