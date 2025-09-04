<i>Param Sundari</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Is A Few Crores Away From 50

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's cross-culture romance Param Sundari is racing towards Rs 50 crore. The film, which had a growth on its first weekend, saw a fall on weekdays.

On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 2.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 37.10 crore.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 10.25 crore. The earnings were followed by its Friday collection of Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.

Janhvi's last theatrical release Ulajh minted Rs 11.05 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra's last theatrical release Yodha was a flop. It minted Rs 35.74 crore at the box office.

Thank God, featuring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth in the lead roles, minted Rs 36.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Sidharth also made his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime. Ahead of the release, Param Sundari has been in news due to its alleged similarities with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Janhvi Kapoor has also received flak for her accent in the film from a Malayali actress and an influencer.

Addressing the issue of similarities, Janhvi Kapoor said in a recent interview, "I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren't being released every year. The point is people aren't comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors."

The film deals with the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Tushar Jalota. It has been produced by Maddock Films.