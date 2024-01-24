Pankaj Tripathi On Nepotism: 'It Is Prevalent In Every Field'

Pankaj Tripathi pictured at an event.(courtesy: pankajtripathifanpage)

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla was asked to share his views on the term nepotism. Replying to the question, the actor said, "Duniya ke har field mein hoti hai baaki har field ke logon ka interview nahin hota hai isliye mudda nahin banta hai aur again talent talent hota hai, ye bhi zaroori hai koi parivar ka bachcha ho talented bhi ho sakta hai, toh talent se cheez ko maapein (It is prevalent in every field. The issue is not created as people from other fields are not interviewed. A talented kid can also belong to a privileged background, so one should always be judged based on their talent)."

The debate on nepotism in Bollywood first started on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, after actor Kangana Ranaut labelled Karan Johar as the "flagbearer of nepotism," when she made an appearance on his chat show in 2016.

In terms of work, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon. In the recent years, he starred in Kadak Singh, Fukrey 3, OMG 2, Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga, Bachchhan Paandey, 83, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Super 30, Luka Chuppi, Angrezi Medium, Arjun Patiala and Ludo. Last year, Pankaj Tripathi received the Best Supporting Actor prize at the National Film Awards for his performance in Mimi.

Pankaj Tripathi's other film credits include the Newton, Gangs of Wasseypur series of films, Masaan, Fukrey, Gunday, Dilwale, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, to name a few. He famously starred in the web-series Mirzapur as well.