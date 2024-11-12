Top 10 Hindi Web Series Of 2024: From <i>Panchayat 3</i> To <i>Killer Soup</i>, Here's What Everyone's Watching

This year has been an entertaining one for those who love to sit at home and binge-watch. While international shows like Bridgerton Season 4 and Emily In Paris Season 4 impressed audiences, we could not help but notice how Hindi shows such as Kohrra, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Mirzapur season 3 also captured our attention. We all enjoyed lounging with a bowl of popcorn in hand and indulging in some of the best desi dramas. But did you know which 10 Hindi series topped the charts in terms of viewership? From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to the Netflix original Killer Soup, many of these shows made it to the top 10 list.

Without further ado, here is a list of the Top 10 most-watched Hindi web series of 2024, along with their number of views, as reported by Asianet News:

1. Panchayat Season 3 - Prime Video: 28.2 million views

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's popular show Panchayat made a comeback with its third season in May this year. The Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial also features Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Faizal Malik in prominent roles.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar - Netflix: 20.3 million views

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made an impressive OTT debut with this period drama, featuring leading ladies Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala. The show also features stunning performances by Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal and Pratibha Ranta. Fans are now awaiting season 2 of this show.

3. Indian Police Force - Prime Video: 19.5 million views

The first web series in Rohit Shetty's cop universe features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari and others. The show tells the story of police officers struggling against crime, corruption and the costs of their profession. Rohit Shetty's cop universe also includes Singham, Singham Returns, Singham Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

4. Kota Factory Season 3 - Netflix: 15.7 million views

A group of young JEE and NEET aspirants unite in Kota and work hard to clear the exams. From Jeetu Bhaiya's wisdom to Uday Gupta's LOL one-liners, the show offers plenty of engaging moments.

5. The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 and 4 - Disney+ Hotstar: 14.8 million views

As the name suggests, the show revolves around Lord Hanuman. Action-packed storytelling and exceptional animation offer a unique take on the epic tale of the Hindu god.

6. Showtime - Disney+ Hotstar: 12.5 million views

With over 12 million views, Showtime ranks sixth on this list. Featuring an impressive cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal, the series consists of seven episodes. Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar have directed the project.

7. Gullak Season 4 - Sony LIV: 12.1 million views

The show's middle-class family dynamics, coupled with humour and emotional depth, resonates strongly with desi audiences. Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni shine in their roles as Santosh and Shanti Mishra.

8. Maharani Season 3 - Sony LIV: 10.2 million views

The series has garnered attention for its gripping political storyline and powerful performances. Maharani delves deep into Indian politics, offering an intense, thrilling exploration of power and governance.

9. Killer Soup - Netflix: 9.2 million views

Konkona Sen Sharma's portrayal of Swathi Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee in a double role as Prabhakar Shetty and his squint-eyed doppelganger, Umesh Pillai, delivers dark comedy, thrill and mystery at its finest. The show premiered on Netflix on January 11.

10. Jamnapaar - Amazon miniTV: 9.2 million views

This coming-of-age drama follows Shantanu Bansal, aka Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore), from Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi. The story centres around his journey from disowning his Jamnapaar identity to embracing his roots and taking pride in his background.