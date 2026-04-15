<i>Pallichattambi</i> Review: Tovino Thomas's Performance Powers This Dijo Jose Antony Political Drama

Malayalam cinema has increasingly mastered the art of blending rooted storytelling with mass-market appeal, and director Dijo Jose Antony's Pallichattambi (Church Rowdy) is the latest example of this balancing act. Starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar with a special cameo by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Pallichattambi is set in 1950s Kerala which was one of most politically turbulent times in the state.

Christopher (Tovino Thomas) is sent to Kaaniyar village, by the priest who raised him, to help protect the church there which believes that the Communists were trying to take over their land and its people. Despite his mighty strong physique, Christopher is a simple innocent man who does as he is told rather than question his elders or the powers that be. He starts to help the people in Kaaniyar by taking up the fight against the Communists rigorously and sharpening the fighting skills of the youth in this endeavour.

When he is sent to cause chaos at a play organized by the Communist party in a nearby village, Christopher is unprepared for the rescue act he has to undertake instead. This heroic act of his goes on to earn him the goodwill of the play's lead actress, Rebecca (Kayadu Lohar), who's a Communist herself. Meeting Rebecca changes the course of his life and his image as protector of the Church shatters and he is labelled a traitor. As deliberately engineered riots break out in Kaaniyar between the police and 'political activists', Chirstopher rises to save his people. When he realizes there's a bigger political motive behind these riots, he questions who and why and how he can stop this carnage.

Director Dijo Jose Antony's has always tried to package socially and politically charged themes within mainstream cinema, like in Jana Gana Mana and Queen. For Pallichattambi, Antony has collaborated with writer S Suresh Babu for the first time but he keeps the same theme going.

The Liberation Struggle of 1958 is the political setting for this film and Christopher is a fictional character who becomes part of this struggle unwittingly. As with his previous films, Antony's protagonist talks about the importance of the unity of people and the need to transcend caste and religion. The screenplay though eventually turns out to be predictable and falters in numerous places.

The first half begins on a strong note setting up the political story but then it meanders with the romance and the Kantara-like Yakshagana sequences. There's plenty of well-choreographed action as well though some of it was unjustified. The climax also seemed rushed for some reason despite the appearance of a big character who could've added much more value.

On the whole, the script should've focused more on the Liberation Struggle and told a solid political story rather than veer into the loud massy commercial space. One wonders if the director was inspired by KGF and Kantara as some tropes from these films make an appearance (perhaps unwanted) here.

Tovino's Thomas's performance is the highlight of the film as the film rests on his shoulders. Despite his beefed-up appearance, he manages to convey innocence, anger or romance with ease. Kayadu Lohar has a small but highly significant role as Rebecca and she has essayed the part very convincingly despite the language barrier.

It is the surprise in the form of a special appearance by a big Malayalam star (not revealing who) that adds more zing to this political drama. The cast also features actors Shatru, G Ravi, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj among others. Technically, the film is well-made especially with the cinematography and action as stand-outs.

Dijo Jose Antony's Pallichattambi has ambition and scale, but its desire to be both a political drama and a mass entertainer dilutes its impact. However, Tovino Thomas elevates the film with his superb performance.