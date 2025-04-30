Palak Tiwari On Cyber-Stalking A Guy She Found Cute: "I Scrolled Through All 2,000 Names"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Palak Tiwari prepares for the release of her film Bhootnii. She shared a story about cyber-stalking a guy she found attractive. Palak scrolled through 2,000 names to find the guy's contact information.

Palak Tiwari is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhootnii. She has been busy with promotions, where she has been asked a lot about her love life.

While rumours are rife about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari dating, none of them have dropped any official remarks.

During a conversation with Zoom, the actress, however, spoke about a guy she once cyber-stalked. She revealed how she found him cute and even ended up dating him.

Palak said, "I'd say the most sane thing I've done. So there was this guy, and I was like, 'Oh sh*t, he's so cute.' When I spot a guy and I think he's cute, I need to know who he is. But I didn't know anything, not even his name, nothing. I had just seen him once and I knew I needed to find out."

She added, "This person posted a story with him but didn't tag him. And they were following 2,000 people. You best believe I scrolled through all 2,000 names to find his name and username. I sent it to my friend. This was just for me. I wouldn't have done it for anyone else. But yes, it did work out-until it didn't."

Palak had made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also had Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles.

Bhootnii is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and has Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Navneet Malik in key roles.

