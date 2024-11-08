UK Parliament Honours Mahira Khan With Award of Recognition

The British House of Parliament honoured Pakistani actress Mahira Khan for her outstanding contributions to global cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador. The award ceremony took place in the House of Commons and was hosted by Member of Parliament Afzal Khan, with support from cross-party parliamentarians. The UK acknowledged Mahira's efforts in promoting cultural exchange and women's empowerment. The actress shared her reaction to the award in an Instagram post.

Sharing a video from her visit to the British Parliament, Mahira Khan wrote, “This recognition and award was completely unexpected but also a sweet end to my stay here in London. I spoke about how if there is one ‘adjective' I am uncomfortable with is when I am called a ‘self made' woman. I have been blessed to have had the family I have, the friends I grew up with and those I made along the way.. my life, the ups and downs, some very special colleagues and coworkers who have supported me and played a vital role in where I am today. Those before me who paved the way for me to get here. My fans and ohhh the kindness of strangers! Alhumdulillah.”

She added, “So yeah.. one may not be able to see it, but if you look closely I'm not alone, I'm standing on the shoulders of soooo many. Also.. I was speaking to someone the other day and I heard myself say to her - you're lucky you've been chosen, act like it. It applies to all of us really in all aspects of our lives. I have been chosen by God out of millions to be in the position I am in and I must act like it. Must pay it forward. Give back. Open doors for others. Work hard - honestly and humbly (yes this is note to self ). InshAllah. Thank you to the UK Parliament and Afzal Khan for this honor. I'm humbled. And very grateful.”

Concluding her note, Mahira Khan clarified that this recognition is not a lifetime achievement award, as she still has a long way to go before considering retirement from acting. She said, “Oh I must add.. it is Not a lifetime achievement award, that too shall happen but I'm not hanging up my boots yet.”

Mahira Khan's Razia co-star Momal Sheikh congratulated the actress by sharing a note in her Instagram Stories. Momal wrote, "MashAllah mashAllah Bhaut Mubarak. Thank you for making us proud again and again.. love you and lots of duas." Resharing the post, Mahira Khan said, "Love you my Momal."

Mahira Khan is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming movie Love Guru opposite Humayun Saeed.