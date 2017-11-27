Padmavati Row: "Threatening Deepika Padukone Is Wrong," Says Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma said: "I think everyone must have felt that it (threats) was wrong"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil New Delhi: Highlights Kapil's new film is releasing in place of Padmavati Padmavati's release date has been delayed indefinitely Firangi will hit the screens on December 1 Firangi has acquired the release date of Deepika Padukone's Padmavati, says that threatening the 31-year-old over the period piece is "wrong." Kapil, a self-confessed fan of the Chennai Express actress told news agency PTI: "On one hand, you say that Deepika is the national pride. You talk about women empowerment. Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received several death threats from various Rajput outfits over their film Padmavati. The fringe outfits believe that historical facts have been distorted, which the makers have denied time and again.



The release date of Mr Bhansali's embattled film has been deferred indefinitely after the Central Board of Film Certification refused to review on "technical grounds." The film has been cleared for release by the British Censor Board but the filmmakers (Viacom18) have made it clear that Padmavati will release in India before anywhere else. "As far as the release of the film is concerned, the CBFC is there for it and they should look at it. If they find something objectionable," Kapil Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.



Kapil Sharma's second Bollywood project, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 24, will now release in place of Padmavati on December 1.



The new release date of Padmavati hasn't been announced yet. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Jim Sarb.



(With inputs from PTI)



Actor Kapil Sharma, whose new filmhas acquired the release date of Deepika Padukone's, says that threatening the 31-year-old over the period piece is "wrong." Kapil, a self-confessed fan of theactress told news agency PTI: "On one hand, you say that Deepika is the national pride. You talk about women empowerment. I think everyone must have felt that it (threats) was wrong ." Deepika Padukone anddirector Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received several death threats from various Rajput outfits over their film. The fringe outfits believe that historical facts have been distorted, which the makers have denied time and again.The release date of Mr Bhansali's embattled film has been deferred indefinitely after the Central Board of Film Certification refused to review on "technical grounds." The film has been cleared for release by the British Censor Board but the filmmakers (Viacom18) have made it clear thatwill release in India before anywhere else. "As far as the release of the film is concerned, the CBFC is there for it and they should look at it. If they find something objectionable," Kapil Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.Kapil Sharma's second Bollywood project, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 24, will now release in place ofon December 1.The new release date ofhasn't been announced yet. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Jim Sarb.(With inputs from PTI)