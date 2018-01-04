PadMan Song Hu Ba Hu: Of Akshay Kumar And Sonam Kapoor's Sweet Journey PadMan song Hu Ba Hu tracks the inspiring journey of Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in transforming the village

Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in PadMan song Hu Ba Hu (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Akshay and Sonam educate the women about menstrual hygiene Akshay plays the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham Hu Ba Hu is composed and also sung by Amit Trivedi PadMan song Hu Ba Hu, which was unveiled by the makers of the film today, tracks the inspiring journey of Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in transforming the village and educating the women around about menstrual hygiene. Akshay and Sonam share a great rapport and she shares her vision with him. Akshay plays the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur, who revolutionised menstrual hygiene in rural India by inventing low-cost sanitary napkins making machine and Sonam is the one who helps him in achieving the dreams. From enjoying a ride on a bullock cart to running for a train, Hu Ba Hu song beautifully portrays their relationship.



Hu Ba Hu is composed and also sung by Amit Trivedi. Rajiv Sundaresan and Suhas Sawant have also given their voice to the song. The lyrics courtesy goes to Kausar Munir.



Watch PadMan song Hu Ba Hu here.







Before Hu Ba Hu,







PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna, Akshay's wife. Of her expectations from the film, she told news agency Reuters, "I am hopeful that something that has been hidden in the darkness... will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams."



Directed by R Balki and shot prominently in Madhya Pradesh, Akshay Kumar's PadMan releases on January 26 (Republic Day). It will clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary.





