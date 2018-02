PadMan Challenge: Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Start New Chain As Twinkle Khanna's Trio Complete Task

Highlights The challenge aims to make menstruation a topic of discussion A Twitter user slammed the PadMan Challenge PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna tackled the troll like a boss

Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that's a Pad in my hand & I don't feel weird. It's natural, Period!

Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!

Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara@Asli_Jacqueline@arjunk26pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

Challenge completed @aliaa08. Yes that's a pad in our hands coz we need it while working out too. Period, nothing to hide from. All the best @akshaykumar@sonamakapoor. And now i challenge @realpreityzinta@evelyn_sharma@ShamitaShetty. #PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/zNIa3pD1V2 — Yasmin Karachiwala (@YasminBodyImage) February 3, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalkshttps://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018

The 'Challenge' has spread its web on the social media. Celebs are tagging celebs to participate in the 'Challenge,' which requires them to post pictures of themselves holding sanitary pad. The aim is to make menstruation a topic unlike, "Voldemort, (which) is not mentioned," as Twinkle Khanna said in her Oxford address to promote, which she produces. Twinkle Khanna's trio - Aamir Khan , Shabana Azmi and Harsh Goenka - has completed the challenge and further tagged their colleagues. Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in, tagged Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli, but so far, only Alia has completed the task . Alia Bhatt in turn tagged Yasmin Karachiwala, Sophie Choudry and Poorna Patel, who completed their task in a group.New chain tags have been opened byactresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Radhika had tagged Ayushmann Khurrana, who wasted no time in posting a picture of himself holding a sanitary pad.Here's a glimpse of the participants of the 'Challenge':Posts from several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others are pending.The 'Challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machine., based on a short story written by Twinkle Khanna, chronicles Mr Murugunantham's attempts to provide hygienic menstrual condition for the women of his family and ultimately to all the women with limited means. The 'Challenge,' which is now two-days-old has been appreciated and criticised on social media. Twinkle Khanna singled out one tweet, which insinuated that the 'Challenge' is just a publicity stunt for the film and reflects the "hypocrisy" of the Bollywood celebs. She told the Twitter user that she has been an advocate of menstrual hygiene for years now . "In 2015, I started writing about menstruation in my columns; 2016, I wrote about Arunachalam Murugunantham in my book; and 2018, I am producing," she tweeted., directed by R Balki will release on February 9.