PadMan Challenge: Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Start New Chain As Twinkle Khanna's Trio Complete Task

Highlights
- The challenge aims to make menstruation a topic of discussion
- A Twitter user slammed the PadMan Challenge
- PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna tackled the troll like a boss
New chain tags have been opened by PadMan actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Radhika had tagged Ayushmann Khurrana, who wasted no time in posting a picture of himself holding a sanitary pad.
Here's a glimpse of the participants of the 'PadMan Challenge':
Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that's a Pad in my hand & I don't feel weird. It's natural, Period!— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara@Asli_Jacqueline@arjunk26pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018
I accept this challenge @radhika_apte. And now I nominate @psbhumi@sanyamalhotra07 and @RajkummarRao for the #PadManChallenge Go for it guys! pic.twitter.com/RWinMmB9uh— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2018
Challenge completed @aliaa08. Yes that's a pad in our hands coz we need it while working out too. Period, nothing to hide from. All the best @akshaykumar@sonamakapoor. And now i challenge @realpreityzinta@evelyn_sharma@ShamitaShetty. #PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/zNIa3pD1V2— Yasmin Karachiwala (@YasminBodyImage) February 3, 2018
February 3, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Posts from several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others are pending.
The 'PadMan Challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machine. PadMan, based on a short story written by Twinkle Khanna, chronicles Mr Murugunantham's attempts to provide hygienic menstrual condition for the women of his family and ultimately to all the women with limited means.
In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalkshttps://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018
PadMan, directed by R Balki will release on February 9.