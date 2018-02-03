PadMan Challenge: Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Start New Chain As Twinkle Khanna's Trio Complete Task

Several celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Shabana Azmi among others have posted selfies with a sanitary pad in PadMan Challenge

Sonam Kapoor posted a selfie in PadMan Challenge. (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor)

  1. The challenge aims to make menstruation a topic of discussion
  2. A Twitter user slammed the PadMan Challenge
  3. PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna tackled the troll like a boss
The 'PadMan Challenge' has spread its web on the social media. Celebs are tagging celebs to participate in the 'PadMan Challenge,' which requires them to post pictures of themselves holding sanitary pad. The aim is to make menstruation a topic unlike, "Voldemort, (which) is not mentioned," as Twinkle Khanna said in her Oxford address to promote PadMan, which she produces. Twinkle Khanna's trio - Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi and Harsh Goenka - has completed the challenge and further tagged their colleagues. Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in PadMan, tagged Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli, but so far, only Alia has completed the task. Alia Bhatt in turn tagged Yasmin Karachiwala, Sophie Choudry and Poorna Patel, who completed their task in a group.

New chain tags have been opened by PadMan actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Radhika had tagged Ayushmann Khurrana, who wasted no time in posting a picture of himself holding a sanitary pad.

Here's a glimpse of the participants of the 'PadMan Challenge':
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Posts from several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others are pending.

The 'PadMan Challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machine. PadMan, based on a short story written by Twinkle Khanna, chronicles Mr Murugunantham's attempts to provide hygienic menstrual condition for the women of his family and ultimately to all the women with limited means.

The 'PadMan Challenge,' which is now two-days-old has been appreciated and criticised on social media. Twinkle Khanna singled out one tweet, which insinuated that the 'PadMan Challenge' is just a publicity stunt for the film and reflects the "hypocrisy" of the Bollywood celebs. She told the Twitter user that she has been an advocate of menstrual hygiene for years now. "In 2015, I started writing about menstruation in my columns; 2016, I wrote about Arunachalam Murugunantham in my book; and 2018, I am producing Pad Man," she tweeted.
 

PadMan, directed by R Balki will release on February 9.

