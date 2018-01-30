"Padmaavat" Star Deepika Padukone On Jauhar Scene: 'It Was Powerful And Most Difficult' "For me, it was the most difficult scene to perform," says Deepika Padukone

Share EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat." (Image courtesy: bhansaliproductionsfc ) New Delhi: Highlights Deepika Padukone talked about jauhar scene in "Padmaavat" "It was such a difficult thing to execute," says Deepika Deepika Padukone featured as Rani Padmini in Padmaavat jauhar scene was the most difficult and challenging to perform," says actress Deepika Padukone, who recently featured as Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmaavat". In a recent interaction with her fans, of jauhar, (performed by Rani Padmini in 1301 when Alauddin Khilji and his army invaded the fort of Chittor), Deepika said, "It's so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves." "For me, it was the most difficult scene to perform. We shot it in peak summer at Film City in Mumbai. I cannot tell you how challenging it was,"



Deepika further added: "After every single take, I would go up to my van, have a shower, get ready for my scene and go back. With my heavy costume and jewellery, the heat was oppressive. It was such a difficult thing to execute."



Deepika shared her excitement about watching the jauhar scene with co-star Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "When I saw the scene during the cast and crew screening, Sanjay sir, Ranveer and I, who were sitting together, started bawling. Everyone stood up and clapped. We are part of this film, we know the story, we have been through the journey, yet it moved us. It is one of the best climax scenes that I've ever seen,"



Deepika called "Padmaavat" a 'special' film and said, "I know Padmavati is someone who will always be within me. She is going to live within me forever."



"Padmaavat" is Deepika Padukone's first proper Bollywood release since 2015's Bajirao Mastani. Deepika Padukone predicted "earth-shattering box office numbers" for "Padmaavat" and



"Padmaavat" was also meant to have opened last December but was rejected for certification by the Censor Board. It was cleared this month with some edits, which included changing the original title of Padmavati, and released on January 25 after months of controversy and violent protests over how the film depicts the legend of Rajput queen Padmini of Chittor.



"Thescene was the most difficult and challenging to perform," says actress Deepika Padukone, who recently featured as Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. In a recent interaction with her fans, of, (performed by Rani Padmini in 1301 when Alauddin Khilji and his army invaded the fort of Chittor), Deepika said, "It's so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves." "For me, it was the most difficult scene to perform. We shot it in peak summer at Film City in Mumbai. I cannot tell you how challenging it was," DNA quoted Deepika Padukone as saying.Deepika further added: "After every single take, I would go up to my van, have a shower, get ready for my scene and go back. With my heavy costume and jewellery, the heat was oppressive. It was such a difficult thing to execute."Deepika shared her excitement about watching thescene with co-star Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "When I saw the scene during the cast and crew screening, Sanjay sir, Ranveer and I, who were sitting together, started bawling. Everyone stood up and clapped. We are part of this film, we know the story, we have been through the journey, yet it moved us. It is one of the best climax scenes that I've ever seen," DNA quoted Deepika as saying.Deepika called" a 'special' film and said, "I know Padmavati is someone who will always be within me. She is going to live within me forever."is Deepika Padukone's first proper Bollywood release since 2015's. Deepika Padukone predicted "earth-shattering box office numbers" for "" and she's already the 'queen of 100 crore club.' " was also meant to have opened last December but was rejected for certification by the Censor Board. It was cleared this month with some edits, which included changing the original title of, and released on January 25 after months of controversy and violent protests over how the film depicts the legend of Rajput queen Padmini of Chittor.