Padmaavat Releasing In All States Is 'Best News Of The Day,' Cheers Twitter

- The apex court lifted ban on Padmaavat imposed by 4 states
- It can't be banned on grounds of disrupting public order, said apex court
- "The best news of the day," read a tweet on Thursday
Veteran filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was one of the first ones to congratulate the crew of Padmaavat and this is what he tweeted: "I welcome the honorable supreme court's decision of withdrawing the ban on #Padmavat.. congrats to the entire team." Other celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Chetan Bhagat have also tweeted to mark the success of the "crusade against unjustified intolerance". "Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders," tweeted Ayushmann while Mr Bhagat added: "SC states censor approved #Padmaavat can't be banned by states. Great decision. Every story can't be told how bullies want it. Artists, just as anyone else, have freedom to express in India. The states involved should respect decision and curb bullies."
Apart from cheering for the movie, several others congratulated the stars of the film - Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmini), Shahid Kapoor (as Ratan Rawal Singh) and Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji): "Congratulations Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh! Finally the whole India will witness the beautiful story of Rani Padmavati!" read a tweet. The story of Padmaavat is inspired by a poem on Rajput Queen Padmini, who performed jauhar with several Rajput women to escape the clutches of Alauddin Khilji.
I Welcome The Honorable Supreme Court's decision of withdrawing the ban on #Padmavat..Congrats to the Entire team !!— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 18, 2018
Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders.— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 18, 2018
SC states censor approved #Padmaavat can't be banned by states. Great decision. Every story can't be told how bullies want it. Artists, just as anyone else, have freedom to express in India. The states involved should respect decision and curb bullies.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 18, 2018
Congratulations @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@ShobhaIyerSant !! Finally the whole INDIA will witness the beautiful story of Rani Padmavati! RANI PADMAVATI FINALLY PADHAR RAHI HAI !! #Padmaavat— Darshit (@da2sh9t) January 18, 2018
Crusade against unjustified intolerance. #Padmaavathttps://t.co/33vTAhN2LA— Lubhani Sangwan (@leo_stark99) January 18, 2018
Yes ...goes without saying
Was planning to move to near by union territory (say.. #Diu in Gujarat)for the movie
Can't miss #Padmaavat— Nimit Ganatra (@nimitganatra) January 18, 2018
#Padmaavat Is finally going to RELEASE in my state !! The best news of the day!— Darshit (@da2sh9t) January 18, 2018
by when will the advance bookings start?? @ShobhaIyerSant@filmpadmaavat@bhansaliprod_fc#Padmaavat— HARSH KOTHARI (@harshk182) January 18, 2018
The much-awaited Padmaavat is slated for a January 25 release.