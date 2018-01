Padmaavat Releasing In All States Is 'Best News Of The Day,' Cheers Twitter

Highlights The apex court lifted ban on Padmaavat imposed by 4 states It can't be banned on grounds of disrupting public order, said apex court "The best news of the day," read a tweet on Thursday

I Welcome The Honorable Supreme Court's decision of withdrawing the ban on #Padmavat..Congrats to the Entire team !! — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 18, 2018

Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 18, 2018

SC states censor approved #Padmaavat can't be banned by states. Great decision. Every story can't be told how bullies want it. Artists, just as anyone else, have freedom to express in India. The states involved should respect decision and curb bullies. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 18, 2018

Congratulations @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@ShobhaIyerSant !! Finally the whole INDIA will witness the beautiful story of Rani Padmavati! RANI PADMAVATI FINALLY PADHAR RAHI HAI !! #Padmaavat — Darshit (@da2sh9t) January 18, 2018

Yes ...goes without saying



Was planning to move to near by union territory (say.. #Diu in Gujarat)for the movie



Can't miss #Padmaavat— Nimit Ganatra (@nimitganatra) January 18, 2018

#Padmaavat Is finally going to RELEASE in my state !! The best news of the day! — Darshit (@da2sh9t) January 18, 2018

It's a good day for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's. The period piece can't be banned by states on grounds that its release may disrupt public order following the ongoing protests by Rajput outfit Karni Sena, the Supreme Court said today. After the Central Board of Film Certification or the Censor Board cleared the movie for release, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh said they would not have the film release in their theatres. Makers of the period piece, which has been at the centre of a massive controversy over alleged distortion of history, challenged the ban and the apex court ordered that bans be lifted for the film to be screened across India. Twitter is elated that all corners of India will get to watchand cheered saying: "is finally going to release in my state! The best news of the day!"Veteran filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was one of the first ones to congratulate the crew ofand this is what he tweeted: "I welcome the honorable supreme court's decision of withdrawing the ban on #Padmavat.. congrats to the entire team." Other celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Chetan Bhagat have also tweeted to mark the success of the "crusade against unjustified intolerance". "Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders," tweeted Ayushmann while Mr Bhagat added: "SC states censor approved #Padmaavat can't be banned by states. Great decision. Every story can't be told how bullies want it. Artists, just as anyone else, have freedom to express in India. The states involved should respect decision and curb bullies."Apart from cheering for the movie, several others congratulated the stars of the film - Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmini), Shahid Kapoor (as Ratan Rawal Singh) and Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji): "Congratulations Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh ! Finally the whole India will witness the beautiful story of Rani Padmavati!" read a tweet. The story ofis inspired by a poem on Rajput Queen Padmini, who performed jauhar with several Rajput women to escape the clutches of Alauddin Khilji., earlier titled, was cleared for release by the Censor Board earlier this month along with five modifications. The release of the film was deferred following protests from several Rajput outfits, who objected to the movie alleging that Bhansali has distorted history. On Thursday, lifting the ban on, the Supreme Court said: "Whencan be released, why not this movie?" However, the Karni Sena continues to protest even after the apex court's verdict.The much-awaitedis slated for a January 25 release.