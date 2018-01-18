Padmaavat Releasing In All States Is 'Best News Of The Day,' Cheers Twitter

Highlights The apex court lifted ban on Padmaavat imposed by 4 states It can't be banned on grounds of disrupting public order, said apex court "The best news of the day," read a tweet on Thursday

I Welcome The Honorable Supreme Court's decision of withdrawing the ban on #Padmavat..Congrats to the Entire team !! — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 18, 2018

Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 18, 2018

SC states censor approved #Padmaavat can't be banned by states. Great decision. Every story can't be told how bullies want it. Artists, just as anyone else, have freedom to express in India. The states involved should respect decision and curb bullies. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 18, 2018

Congratulations @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@ShobhaIyerSant !! Finally the whole INDIA will witness the beautiful story of Rani Padmavati! RANI PADMAVATI FINALLY PADHAR RAHI HAI !! #Padmaavat — Darshit (@da2sh9t) January 18, 2018

Yes ...goes without saying



Was planning to move to near by union territory (say.. #Diu in Gujarat)for the movie



Can't miss #Padmaavat— Nimit Ganatra (@nimitganatra) January 18, 2018

#Padmaavat Is finally going to RELEASE in my state !! The best news of the day! — Darshit (@da2sh9t) January 18, 2018