Padma Vibhushan For Ilaiyaraaja, Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja was selected for the country's second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2018 23:22 IST
Ilaiyaraaja has won five National Film Awards (Image courtesy: Ilaiyaraaja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. He has given music in over 1,000 films
  2. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan is well-known as a singer, music director
  3. Actor Manoj Joshi has also been named for Padma Shri
Music composer Ilaiyaraaja was selected for the country's second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan. He is among the 85 personalities named for the 2018 Padma Awards by the Home Ministry. "The Padma Vibhushan award conferred upon me is an indication of PM Modi led government's respect to Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," Ilaiyaraaja told the press after the announcement, reports news agency ANI. Ilaiyaraaja, 74, has so far won five National Film Awards. He is also an instrumentalist, singer and a songwriter, who has primarily composed music for Tamil films. He was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2010. In a career spanning over four decades, he has worked for over 1,000 films (including Hindi and South films).
 
 

Meanwhile, classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2006. He is well-known as a singer, music director and as a teacher. He has also trained several noted playback and classical singers.

Hindustani classical musician-sitar player Arvind Parikh and folk singer Sharda Sinha, best-known for her Chhath Puja themed songs, have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Film director Sisir Purushottam Mishra will be conferred with Padma Shri. He is best- known for directing critically-acclaimed films such as Bheegi Palkein, Samay Ki Dhara, Billoo Baadshaah, TADA and Aseema.

Also, actor Manoj Joshi has also been named for Padma Shri. He is known for films like Hungama, Hulchul, Phir Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
 

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named for the Padma Bhushan.
 

