Padma Vibhushan For Ilaiyaraaja, Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Highlights
- He has given music in over 1,000 films
- Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan is well-known as a singer, music director
- Actor Manoj Joshi has also been named for Padma Shri
The #PadmaVibhushan award conferred upon me is an indication of PM Modi led government's respect to Tamil people & Tamil Nadu: Music Director Ilaiyaraaja pic.twitter.com/SpoIXrKthf— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Padma Vibhushan Award 2017 to be conferred upon:— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Ilayaraja - Art (Music)
Ghulam Mustafa Khan - Art (Music)
Parameswaran Parameswaran - Literature & Education
Meanwhile, classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2006. He is well-known as a singer, music director and as a teacher. He has also trained several noted playback and classical singers.
Hindustani classical musician-sitar player Arvind Parikh and folk singer Sharda Sinha, best-known for her Chhath Puja themed songs, have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan.
Film director Sisir Purushottam Mishra will be conferred with Padma Shri. He is best- known for directing critically-acclaimed films such as Bheegi Palkein, Samay Ki Dhara, Billoo Baadshaah, TADA and Aseema.
Rashtra jab itna bada samman deta hai toh khushi hoti hai. Meri yeh kala- sadhana ka phal hai ki aaj mujhe yeh samman mila hai: Manoj Joshi, Actor who has been conferred with #Padmashree award pic.twitter.com/IDWXlxDEKO— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named for the Padma Bhushan.