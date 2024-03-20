Paatal Lok 2 Update: Jaideep Ahlawat And Ishwak Singh Navigate Through Hell On Earth (Again)

A still from Paatal Lok 2.(courtesy: primevideoin)

Prime Video on Tuesday announced its slate of new titles, including brand new shows, films and revised seasons of some beloved series (did someone say Mirzapur 3 and Paatal Lok 2). Paatal Lok, renewed for another season, is a police procedural based metaphorically on the concept of heaven and hell (more on that later). In the compilation video shared by Prime Video, we get a glimpse of Inspector Hathiram (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Ansari (Ishwak Singh) as they navigate through life and work. "Mai Paatal Lok ka permanent nivasi hoon (I am a permanent resident of Paatal Lok)," Jaideep Ahlawat says in the clip. Meanwhile, Prime Video India's official Instagram handle shared a still from the show and wrote, "Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy."

Check out the full video of all the shows and videos here. Don't miss the Paatal Lok clip.

Check out the new poster of Paatal Lok 2.

Pataal Lok showcases the story of an investigative officer (Hathiram), who is on the lookout for four criminals behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (played by Neeraj Kabi). The show comprising nine episodes, began streaming on Prime Video in 2020 and opened to stellar reviews. The first season starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Jagjeet Sandhu, Swastika Mukherjee, Vipin Sharma.

The season season of Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Anurag Arora. The show has been produced by Karnesh Ssharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.