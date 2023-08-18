Dulquer Salmaan On King Of Kotha : 'Trailer Was Attached To Gadar 2 , No Bigger Marketing'

Dulquer Salmaan at promotional event of King of Kotha

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all set for the release of his film King of Kotha touted to be a gangster and a high-octane action drama. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dulquer Salmaan and Shabeer Kallarakkal attended the song release and trailer showcasing the event of the movie.

Taking about the making of the movie actor Dulquer Salmaan told ANI, "The most memorable thing of our gangster films of either been some great dramas or they've been out and out messy entertainers. And when I heard the script for the first time, I feel like it had the drama and the story that this genre really needs all of the characters in the film, like if you remove one character you can't tell the same story."

He added, "If we thought of how to kind of blend both these extremes of gangster films that we love. So this has the drama and the story and the writing, how to make it more mainstream, more commercial, more entertaining for the audiences in cinema. This has a nice blend of both."

He continued, "We started in 2020, and I became the producer because I wanted to protect our film. Many times it happened that we were damaging the film in some way from the production sites, perhaps we were not giving the budget to it, not releasing it properly, not marketing or distributing properly. So I felt that if I produce myself, I will be able to do all that is right for the film. To mount such a big film, a big studio was needed, so we are making this film with Zee Studios, they have been good partners since the beginning."

"In India, we all have a belief that if the time is good, everything will work, maybe their time is very good, so we can also benefit from it. The trailer was attached to the Gadar 2 trailer and Gadar 2 became such a big hit. We can't have a bigger marketing than that, because people might have seen our trailer even now. So we hope that we can also ride the wave of right time."

Taking about the film Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi said, "Even though it's a gangster drama, the emphasis was on the story and how well it was written. There are a lot of characters. Every character is well-written and is important and crucial to this film.

On top of all that, it was well mounted and for a gangster drama of the scale to actually come to fruition and be a brilliant film, it needed that budget, which I think Wayfara Films and Zee Studios provided."

She added, "My character's name is Tara and Tara is a strong girl. How was Tara's life ten years ago and ten years later, I got the chance to do that research and show it on screen. She believes a few things, and she fights for a few things, that she believes are right. But that gangster's girlfriend, that conflict also seemed interesting to me There is a little conflict in his family that every woman can relate to because she truly loved Raju. That conflict would be liked by Raju, maybe the audience likes more music, I like Tara And Raju's track which is very interesting"

Taking about his role actor Shabeer Kallarakkal said, "For me first the story work and to top it off Dulquer playing as lead and his production, what better combination I can ask when storyline is brilliant my character also absolutely brilliant for me to do it."

