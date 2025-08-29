OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Wednesday</i> Season 2, <i>The Bengal Files</i> And More

The upcoming week is set to bring all sorts of entertainment to your screens. From Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) officially darkening your screens again to the cheerful vibe of The Youth, and more. But the list doesn't end here. You can also witness how the mammals adapt to different themes and habitats, as well as embark on an action-filled ride with Inspector Zende.

Without much ado, take a look at what all you can watch in the next week on your OTT and in cinemas near you:

Mammals (August 29) - Discovery+

The documentary series Mammals, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, is currently on Discovery+ in the United States. All six episodes with titles such as Dark, The New Wild, and others are produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The natural history series showcases how the mammals thrive in diverse and challenging environments, from the frozen poles to the driest deserts.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (September 3) - Netflix

Netflix is all set to conclude the supernatural mystery comedy with Wednesday Season 2 Part 2. The upcoming four episodes will provide a broader version of Wednesday Addams' (played by Jenna Ortega) universe and Nevermore Academy. Interestingly, there is a reported guest appearance of Mother Monster Lady Gaga.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (September 4) - Paramount+

The American television series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, is set to hit Paramount+ on September 4, and viewers tighten your seatbelts to get road-trip vibes, and witness an espionage as well as a long-awaited Tiva payoff - the on-screen reunion and romantic resolution for the characters Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David from the TV show NCIS. The upcoming series will be a spin-off of the long-running crime procedural NCIS.

Baaghi 4 (September 5) - Theatres

Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt's action thriller, directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi film debut, will serve you with a series of spine-tingling events. As per IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around a grief-stricken man who somehow survives after attempting suicide by train, and descends into chaos as reality blurs.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (September 5) - Theatres

Michael Chaves' directorial horror movie, the final chapter for paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, will debut in the theatres on September 5. The fourth main installment in The Conjuring series and the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, the horror film is based on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities.

The Bengal Files (September 5) - Theatres

After leaving the audience shaken with films like The Kashmir Files and others, Vivek Agnihotri is back with yet another political drama titled The Bengal Files. The storyline is focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, highlighting the chapters of history that according to the makers, were deliberately suppressed or ignored.

Highest 2 Lowest (September 5) - Apple TV+

Denzel Washington, in his 50th film, Highest 2 Lowest, plays the role of a music mogul who is targeted by a ransom plot. Based on the 1963 Japanese film High and Low, directed by Akira Kurosawa, Spike Lee's directorial has shifted the entire premise from Tokyo to New York.

Inspector Zende (September 5) - Netflix

The comedy thriller film, Inspector Zende, scheduled for release on September 5 on the streaming giant, features Manoj Bajpayee in his witty and humorous avatar. Directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, the story revolves around the titular character's search for Carl Bhojraj (played by Jim Sarbh), a role inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

The Paper (September 5) - Jio Hotstar

The new Peacock series, The Paper, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, will also begin streaming on Jio Hotstar on September 5. The American mockumentary sitcom is a follow-up and spinoff to The Office, which originally ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

My Youth (September 5) - Viki

The list also has the romantic K-drama, My Youth, scheduled for release this week.

Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee's upcoming series will follow the story of two childhood sweethearts who reconnect after 15 years. Despite surviving a life-altering tragedy, the two were separated by fate. Will they have a reunion in the heart-tugging romance drama is what needs to be explored.

Queen Mantis (September 5) - Netflix

Another K-drama following the story of Jung Yi-shin (Go Hyun-jung), a serial killer also called The Mantis is set to hit Netflix on September 5. The thriller series is an adaptation of the French show La Mante and will feature Jang Dong-yoon as Detective Cha Soo-yeol.