Oscars 2025: <i>I'm Still Here</i> Becomes First Brazilian Film To Win Best International Film Trophy

Walter Salles' I'm Still Here just won an Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. It scripted history by becoming the first film from Brazil to win in the Best International Feature Film category.

I'm Still Here features Fernanda Torres in the lead role as Eunice Paiva, the wife of Rubens Paiva, a former leftist Brazilian congressman. Based on the memoir by Marcelo, the film is set during and after the military dictatorship in Brazil.

I'm Still Here tells the story of Eunice, a mother of five, who left her family to remake their life. It unfolds as a portrait of a different kind of political resistance — one of steadfast endurance.

Walter Salles dedicated the honour to Eunice's bravery in his acceptance speech. He said, "I'm so honored to receive this in such an extraordinary group of filmmakers. This goes to a woman [who], after a loss suffered during an authoritarian regime, decided not to bend and not to resist. This prize goes to her. Her name is Eunice Paiva."

The filmmaker further thanked Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro for portraying the role of Eunice Paiva, adding, "And, it goes to the two extraordinary women who gave life to her, Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro.”

I'm Still Here won against Denmark's The Girl with the Needle, Germany's The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Latvia's Flow and France's Emilia Perez.

The 97th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Sunday night.