Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor, Mikey Madison Takes Home Best Actress Award

Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison are among the night's top winners. Adrien took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards, triumphing over a talented group of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

Mikey, on the other hand, clinched the Best Actress award for her role in Anora, beating out a strong lineup of contenders, including Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofia Gascon for her role in Emilia Perez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.