Advertisement

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor, Mikey Madison Takes Home Best Actress Award

He was pitted against a talented group of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor, Mikey Madison Takes Home Best Actress Award
Image courtesy: AFP
New Delhi:

Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison are among the night's top winners. Adrien took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards, triumphing over a talented group of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

Mikey, on the other hand, clinched the Best Actress award for her role in Anora, beating out a strong lineup of contenders, including Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofia Gascon for her role in Emilia Perez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Oscars 2025, Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now