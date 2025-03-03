Oscars 2025 Highlights: From Timothee-Kylie's Kiss To Adam Sandler Turning Up In Shorts And A Sweatshirt

The 97th Academy Awards was a star-studded event as always, with wild moments, controversies, big wins, and hilarious acts.

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, at the Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony was a laughter riot and some big wins that owned the spotlight in all their glory.

Some of the most remarkable wins have to begin with a mention of Anora, which made a clean sweep with five Oscars—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress.

Emilia Perez was lauded with 16 stupendous nominations, however, claimed two wins in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song categories.

The Brutalist had also bagged a whopping 10 nominations and took home the Oscar for Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Original Score (Daniel Blumberg), and Best Cinematography.

Amidst the big shot wins, there's never a dull moment at the Oscars, like they say.

From Timothee-Kylie's stolen kisses to Adam Sandler leaving the audience in splits as he ditched couture and opted for a sweatshirt and shorts, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreating their highly controversial 2003 kiss to Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande taking the audience on an unforgettable trip to the Wizard of Oz universe—The 97th Academy Awards was a celebration par excellence.

Let us have a look:



1) Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet's Sweet Kiss

Timothee and Kylie have been painting the town red with love, and the 97th Academy Awards was no different. Seated together in the front row, the lovebirds were caught on camera, sharing a passionate kiss. Although the two did not walk the red carpet together, they did steal the limelight with their liplock.

Nosso casal! Kylie Jenner e Timothée Chalamet no #Oscars em Los Angeles — 02 de Março. pic.twitter.com/fq7HLLSCCe — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) March 3, 2025

2) Adam Sandler Ditched Couture For Shorts And A Sweatshirt

While the crème de la crème of the West attended the awards ceremony, dressed to the nines, Adam Sandler opted for a rather questionable wardrobe pick.

He turned up in a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts. His laid-back approach was met with humour by the audience at the Oscars.

lol Adam Sandler (in shorts and a sweatshirt) interrupting Conan O'Brien's Oscars monologue to run up to Timothée Chalamet and hug him



"Chalamet!!!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/F8dvRleEL9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Host Conan, asked him, "Adam, what are you wearing? You're dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 AM."

To this, Sandler reacted, "Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up."



3) A "Wicked" Performance By Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took the audience twirling back to the extended Wizard of Oz universe.

They singing Defying Gravity together, the voices blending, their eyes meeting, the surrender, Ariana kissing Cynthia's hand, Cynthia being elevated, Yuriana yearning, the war cry, those Dorothy shoes 😩💚💗💚💗 CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE!!#Wickedpic.twitter.com/6kAR7WdAKW — Chris•tine | a Brazilian tiny lesbian (@alligatortearsq) March 3, 2025

While Grande sang a mellifluous rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Erivo joined her co-star to pay a befitting homage to The Wiz, as she sang the song Home, performed by Diana Ross in the 1978 film. The two then sang a glorious duet of their song Defying Gravity, the climax number from their broadway musical Wicked.



4) Conan O'Brien's Dig At Emilia Perez Star Karla Sofia Gascon

Conan was at the top of his game as he hosted the 97th Academy Awards. However, one of the wildest highlights was him mocking Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon.

To those unaware, Karla recently grabbed eyeballs for her distasteful comments on Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Academy Awards. She received severe criticism for her offensive resurfaced tweets.

Taking a dig at the controversy, Conan said, "'Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."

what's crazier is that this was the only time conan o'brien mentioned emilia pérez. 😭 and good, that's the only reason why that film should be mentioned. #oscars2025 #oscars pic.twitter.com/q2ZgARjJgW — dw3ebs 💫 🍉 (@dw3ebs) March 3, 2025

He further added, "Karla, if you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

5) Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Set The Internet On Fire, As They Recreate Their Controversial 2003 Kiss

There was a mini trip down the memory lane, as Halle Berry stole a kiss from Adrien Brody, amidst his Oscars 2025 red carpet byte.

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

To those unaware, back in Oscars 2023, Brody bagged the Oscar for Best Actor for The Pianist. The audience gasped as he surprised them by kissing Halle on stage.

It seemed like a nostalgic reunion as Halle pulled the same stunt, this time on the Oscars red carpet.



6) Mikey Madison's Winning Speech

Anora's winning streak was unstoppable at the Oscars 2025. One of the things that stood out, was Mikey Madison's winning speech, she won the award for Best Actress for Anora.

Mikey mentioned, "This is very surreal. I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today, is incredible."

She further extended her support to the sex community and promised that she would always continue to be their ally.

She added, "All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience."



7) Adrien Brody's Winning Speech: "No Matter What You've Accomplished, It Can All Go Away"

Adrien Brody scooped the award for Best Actor for The Brutalist. His humble speech spoke volumes of his dedication and how grounded he felt despite the recognition.

Speaking of the brevity of this profession and the stardom that comes with it—Adrien mentioned that no matter what one has accomplished, it can always go away.

He said, "Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous—and at certain moments, it is. But the one thing that I've gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective, and no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you've accomplished, it can all go away."

Thank you Adrien Brody for calling out antisemitism and racism at Oscars.



“I pray for a healthier and happier and more inclusive world. And I believe if the past teaches us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.” pic.twitter.com/RKgEBEZS3f — Jew in a Canoe ✡️🎗️🇺🇦 memoir now available! (@WillieHandler) March 3, 2025

Calling his Oscar award, a 'destination', he added, "A chance to begin again and the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough so that the next 20 years of my life, that I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful and important and relevant roles."

He concluded by saying, "I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and antisemitism and racism and othering, and I believe that—I pray for a healthier and a happier and more inclusive world. And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."



8) Sean Baker: "Where Did We Fall In Love With The Movies? In The Movie Theatre"

Another memorable speech at the Oscars 2025, was by Sean Baker, who won the award for Best Director for Anora.

He reminded the audience of the importance of movie theatres, and how that is the place that made us fall in love with the movies.

“The theatre going experience is under threat. This is my battlecry; filmmakers, keep making films for the big screen. Let's keep the movie watching experience alive!”



Sean Baker winning best director for Anora.#Oscars #Oscars2025 #Anora #ITVOscars pic.twitter.com/UHO4iudZKS — Dan Martin (@Dan_Martin) March 3, 2025

He said, "Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theatre."

He added, "Watching a film in the theatre with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together, and in a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. It's a communal experience you simply don't get at home. And right now, the theatergoing experience is under threat. Movie theatres, especially independently-owned theatres, are struggling, and it's up to us to support them."



9) Paul Tazewell's Historic Win For Best Costume Designer For Wicked

Five stars from the films that were nominated for Best Costume Design—Conclave, Gladiator II, A Complete Unknown, Wicked, and Nosferatu, delivered heartfelt speeches for the contributions of the costumers.

Paul Tazewell, who was the costume designer for Wicked, became the first Black Man to claim the title at The Academy. Cynthia Erivo was one of the many who sprung up cheering hard for his deserving win.



10) A James Bond Tribute

Blackpink's Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye paid a befitting tribute to James Bond at the Oscars.

raye performing ‘skyfall' during the james bond tribute at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oqgmVcdvKp — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) March 3, 2025

Lisa began by singing Live and Let Die, the title song from Paul McCartney and Wings. Doja Cat joined next, getting the crowd swooning to the vocals of Diamonds Are Forever, from the Bond film starring Sean Connery. Raye concluded by singing Skyfall, originally sung by Adele.

Margaret Qualley introducing the James Bond tribute at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/tcvI621jry — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 3, 2025

While Margaret Qualley made a surprise appearance to introduce the magnificent tribute.



11) Zoe Saldana's Tearful Speech

Zoe Saldana won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez.

She expressed immense gratitude to her Emilia Perez team, but the tear-jerker was her paying respect to her ancestors, who had emigrated to the US, 60 years ago.

Zoe Saldana is now an #Oscars winner for Actress in an Supporting Role 🥹😭♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/rLqY7fVq76 — zeyn is calling… ☎️♥️ (@zeyni1997) March 3, 2025

She said, "I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands. I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish—my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted."



12) Two-time Oscar Winner Gene Hackman Received A Tribute In The Memoriam Segment

American actor Gene Hackman was found dead, 2 weeks ago, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa. The 95-year-old actor was a two-time Oscar winner.

Morgan Freeman pays tribute to the late Gene Hackman at the 2025 #Oscars



“He received 2 Oscars but more importantly, he won the hearts of film-lovers all over the world.” pic.twitter.com/KbPlkakD9d — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 3, 2025

Morgan Freeman delivered an emotional speech for his Unforgiven co-star, stating, "Gene Hackman was a generous performer whose gifts elevated everyone's work. He received two Oscars, but more importantly, won the hearts of film lovers all over the world. Gene, you'll be remembered for that and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend."

13) Big Win For Anora

What makes Anora's glorious success at the Oscars 2025, even sweeter, is that it came after being snubbed at the SAG Awards.

"Long live independent film!" #Anora takes Best Picture, fifth win of the night, completing its golden trek from Cannes to Hollywood. Shows what can be done with a $6 million budget. #Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/rAvvoTl68E — Peter Howell 🖊 (@peterhowellfilm) March 3, 2025

Anora swept the board by picking up the Oscar trophies for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress.

The director, Sean Baker, mentioned in his speech, "We can laugh together, cry together, and, in a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever."